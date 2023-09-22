The International Chamber of Shipping opens new Representative Office in Shanghai

Today, the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), the global trade association for shipowners, which represents over 80% of the world merchant fleet, has announced the inauguration of a new ICS Representative Office in Shanghai.

This strategic move follows the admission of the China Shipowners’ Association as a Full ICS Member in January 2023 and extends the presence of the ICS China Liaison Office which will continue to have a presence in the Hong Kong SAR.

The new ICS office, within the offices of the China P&I Club, is located in the North Bund area of Hongkou District, Shanghai, a prominent global shipping hub.

Guy Platten, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping commented:

“We are delighted to be here today at the opening of our new office in Shanghai and are grateful to the China P&I Club for generously providing the office space. China is a hub for global shipping, with the potential to contribute tremendous growth, and at ICS we recognise the important role that the Chinese maritime sector will continue to play in the global shipping industry and on the international stage.”

“We have many challenges and opportunities ahead for our industry, but we must remember that the shipping industry is global, so only together can we find solutions for a sustainable future. The membership of the China Shipowners’ Association, as part of the ICS family of the world’s national shipowner associations, combined with the opening of our new office in Shanghai signifies a new era of enhanced collaboration and we look forward to continuing to build on this partnership.”

Edward Liu, Principal Representative ICS (China) Liaison Office as well as the Representative Office in Shanghai added:

“It is less than one year since the China Shipowners’ Association became a Full ICS Member, and I am delighted that ICS is now opening an office here in Shanghai. I would like to extend my thanks to the Shanghai Municipal Transport Commission and the Hongkou District People’s Government for their invaluable support in making this possible.”

“China’s position as a major maritime power makes our presence in both Shanghai and Hong Kong SAR all the more important, as it further solidifies the collaborative relationship between ICS and China. We look forward to continuing open discussions with the China Shipowners’ Association and the Hong Kong Shipowners’ Association, fostering mutual understanding, and working in partnership as we navigate this exciting time for international shipping.”

The official opening was marked in Shanghai today at the North Bund Forum, a high-level annual maritime event jointly held by China’s Ministry of Transport and the Shanghai Government, attended by senior Chinese industry representatives and Government officials. Former ICS Chairman, Esben Poulsson, ICS Secretary General, Guy Platten, ICS Deputy Secretary General, Simon Bennett, and ICS Principal Representative in China, Edward Liu were all in attendance for the official opening.

Source: International Chamber of Shipping (ICS)