The International Group of P&I Clubs launches a safety animation to help prevent the loss of life in enclosed spaces onboard ships

Too many lives are lost unnecessarily when seafarers or shore-based personnel enter enclosed spaces on board ships. The International Group has collaborated to produce a safety training animation that draws attention to the risk of entering such spaces without first taking preventive and protective measures.

Enclosed spaces exist on ships of all types and sizes and the animation highlights different scenarios that could lead to the tragic loss of life in areas on ships where oxygen levels are depleted. Despite the safety requirements described in SOLAS Regulation XI-1/7, all Group Clubs continue to see fatalities caused by oxygen depletion in confined or enclosed spaces on ships. The safety animation highlights the importance of observing the statutory requirements described in SOLAS and compliance with best practice procedures onboard ships, to mitigate the risk of further unnecessary deaths.

The International Group has undertaken research into fatalities arising from enclosed spaces during the period of 2015 to 2020. Of the 83 deaths that occurred in enclosed spaces, 53% of deaths were due to oxygen depletion and over 60% of the incidents were located in the cargo hold.

The overriding message, running throughout the video, is Stop, Think, Stay Alive.

The six acts comprise: