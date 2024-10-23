The International Union of Marine Insurance (IUMI) has released its 2024 analysis of the global marine insurance market – the IUMI “Stats Report”

This annual document reports on the health of the marine insurance sector within the framework of the global economy, trade and shipping. Data is gathered from a number of agencies including IUMI’s own sources and is analysed and presented with some additional commentary.

Highlights from this year’s report includes:

Global marine insurance premiums in 2023 totalled USD38.9 billion – a 5.9% uplift on 2022. Development was seen across all lines of business. Drivers included a continued rise in global trade volumes and values (cargo), coupled with increases in vessel values (hull), or the increase in oil price encouraging more activity in the offshore energy sector.

Ocean hull premiums were reported at USD9.2 billion, up by 7.6% on the previous year. More activity, more vessels, rising values and reduced market capacity were responsible. Claims continued to be low resulting in positive loss ratios for all regions, although 2023 loss ratios show some deterioration which can be attributed to inflation impact on repair costs. Fires on large vessels continues to be a concern.

Premiums for cargo insurance reached USD22.1 billion representing a 6.2% uptick on last year and continuing the trend for market development in this sector. This was on the back of healthy global trade growth. 2023 loss ratios were also positive and started at their lowest point since 2017.

The offshore energy sector continued its run of premium base growth – reflecting the rally in the oil price – and reported USD4.6 billion for 2023, an increase of 4.6%. Fortunately, increased activity had not yet resulted in substantially more claims and loss ratios were positive and relatively stable, although 2023 figures were starting from a higher point than in previous years and claims costs typically take several years to develop.

The report also provides an update on IUMI’s Major Claims Database which contains data from 2013 onwards. 28 national insurance associations are now contributing and cargo observations total 6,400 representing USD 10.9 billion spanning 12 data fields. Hull data extends to 10,300 observations and USD 14.6 billion in cumulative losses. Losses are analysed with respect to loss severity, frequency, location and cause.

Commenting on this year’s report, IUMI Secretary General, Lars Lange said:

“Our data relating to 2023 demonstrates positive market development for all lines of marine insurance. The global premium base continued to grow and this, coupled with a relatively benign claims environment, generated encouraging overall results for underwriters. Looking ahead, there are a number of headwinds likely to make themselves known this year and beyond. Geopolitical tensions and the continuing attacks in the Red Sea area and the Russia/Ukraine war are significant. Our transition to a cleaner and greener society will also impact heavily as will the continuing – and often tragic – increase in large vessel fires.”

“IUMI will continue to keep abreast of the many challenges facing our sector and engage with the relevant agencies to ensure marine underwriters are aware and equipped to continue to provide the insurance services that global trade requires.”

“Our annual Stats Report and Major Claims Database are compiled by our Facts & Figures Committee together with input from a number of valued data partners. My thanks go to them all.”

The full report is available to download from the statistics section of the IUMI website: https://iumi.com/statistics/public-statistics

Source: IUMI