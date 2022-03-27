The Japan Ship Exporters’ Association Launch Online Exhibition Platform for Nor-Shipping 2022

Ahead of the international Nor-Shipping exhibition taking place in early April, the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA) have developed an online platform that will host a virtual exhibition hall to demonstrate the presence of the Japanese shipbuilding industry and provide information to interested parties.

Nor-Shipping 2022 will be held in Oslo, Norway between April 4-7 as one of the first in-person maritime industry exhibitions taking place since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahead of the exhibition, the JSEA have developed the digital exhibition platform to enable the online participation of interested industry representatives not attending the exhibition in-person due to the continuing spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The platform features an online reproduction of the Japan Stand originally planned for the Nor-Shipping exhibition, where participating shipbuilders can present their products, including ship photos, product videos and panels.

In addition, the JSEA will release a video entitled “Challenges by Japan” for online presentation, prepared by the Nippon Foundation, Nippon Kaiji Kyokai and exhibitors.

During the week of Nor-Shipping, the “Challenges by Japan” video will be also shown in the Japan Digital Pavilion which will be set in the exhibition hall in a public viewing format.

Source: Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA)