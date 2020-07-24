The largest dock in the Baltic States owned by the Western Shipyard, member of BLRT Grupp, accepts the first ship for repairs

The Western Shipyard (WSY) Group has marked another historic event: the largest floating dock in the Baltic States intended for repairs of the Panamax-, Post Panamax- and Aframax-type vessels, which was delivered to its permanent place of operation a week ago, has accepted the first ship.

Mr Arnoldas Šileika, CEO of WSY Group, emphasised that putting floating dock No. 12, that has a length of 235 meters, a width of 45 meters and a lifting capacity of 33 thousand tons, into operation turns a new page in the Company’s history: completely new opportunities are opening up, which will allow to further strengthen Company’s position in the European ship repair market.

‘This is the beginning of a huge transformation of our Group of Companies, which will provide an advantage in competing in a dynamic ship repair market and ensure long-term, expanding and sustainable activities in the future. With a significant increase in docking capacity, we will pursue the set strategic goals and seek benefit not only for the Company itself but also for the city and the whole country, i.e. we will create a new work and activity culture that will help to attract new customers and ensure their trust and long-term cooperation. This way, we will create a greater added value and strengthen our team by creating new jobs. It is symbolic that this milestone in the activity of our Group of Companies involves several instances of the ‘first time’: the first ship has been accepted for repairs in our floating dock No. 12, the largest floating dock in the Baltic States that has been recently upgraded and delivered to the permanent place of operation, as well as it will be the first repairs for the ship that was built five years ago and has now been delivered to our dock. We hope for a successful start, as it will undoubtedly become an impetus leading to success and prosperity of our further activities,’ noted A. Šileika.

The first vessel accepted by the largest floating dock in the Baltics owned the WSY Group is Minerva, a 189-meter-long and 30.5-meter-wide container vessel managed by the Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement Cyprus (BSM). The vessel will undergo mandatory repairs to meet the requirements applicable to the vessels of that class. According to forecasts, the specialists of the Western Shiprepair, a company of the WSY Group, will complete the planned work within two weeks.

This project is not the first to be implemented by the WSY Group of Companies together with Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM), a company that manages more than 600 vessels of different types. We hope that the partnership that started a few years ago will be maintained successfully.

We would like to remind that two docks for the repair of the Panamax- type vessels will operate in the area of the WSY Group: at the end of July, a slightly smaller floating dock No. 170 will be placed next to dock No. 12. Dock No. 219, once the largest dock that has now become the smallest one, will also continue to operate. Following the completion of the first phase of the Malkų Bay Infrastructure Development Project, the capacity of the WSY Group will increase several times.

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) is an integrated maritime solutions provider. Managing a fleet of 600 vessels, 18,000 seafarers and 2,000 shore-based employees enable the delivery of safe, reliable and efficient ship management services through a network of 11 ship management, 24 crew service and four wholly-owned maritime training centres across the world. Alongside comprehensive ship management services, BSM offers a suite of complementary maritime solutions that are customised to meet individual customer requirements. As a member of the Schulte Group, BSM benefits from its 135+ years of experience in the shipping industry.

BSM first established a presence in Cyprus in 1972, as one of the first offshore and ship management companies. Today, it employs over 200 people in Cyprus and has been a key contributor to shaping the local maritime industry.

Source: BLRT GRUPP