The Last Oil And Gas Cycle: Building The Future On Lessons From The Past

Oil and gas markets have always been volatile. Prices went up, prices went down — sometimes violently — and when they did, fortunes were made and lost. The industry learned to live with volatility, confident that when the market went full cycle, the scarcity of the resource and their ability to find and tap it would keep them in business. However, that scarcity paradigm is gone forever.

The emergence of shale oil, push for energy decarbonization and possibility that COVID-19 may have both slowed economic growth and permanently changed mobility habits, makes it hard to believe the supply-demand balance will tip in favor of the industry again. Has the last oil and gas cycle come and gone?

A new era is here and with it is the opportunity to drive the energy transition.

Four lessons from shale’s disruptive power

It’s completely true the supply of oil is finite. As early as 1919, serious geologists and petroleum engineers were saying oil production was going to peak, and soon. In 1956, M. King Hubbard predicted that U.S. oil production would reach its maximum in the mid-1970s, and he was right until 2007.

For a majority of the oil age, the most-believed scenario was oil would become increasingly scarce and expensive, and alternative energy would gradually displace fossil fuels in a long goodbye as oil slowly faded into history just as its predecessors (water, wood, animal power and whale oil lighting). It has not turned out that way. Forecasts and other forms of prognostication are interesting and informative, but not worth betting a business on. That’s lesson number one.

When hydraulic fracturing was commercialized — and resources everyone assumed were unreachable were unlocked — the conversation turned from scarcity and volatility to disruption and excess supply. Technology made it possible to steer drill bits horizontally to precisely the right place in a shale formation and apply the right combination of water, sand and chemicals to produce vast amounts of gas at first and then oil. The rise of shale taught the industry the second lesson that needs to be remembered: no matter the situation, geopolitics and macroeconomics drive the short term, but technology matters more in the long term.

The first wave of disruption from shale wasn’t apparent at first. Supplies grew steadily until the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decided to start defending their market share and increasing production to keep up with North American producers. The market couldn’t digest that much oil and prices crashed — the first of a few times that shareholders were disappointed by shale returns. The third lesson: disruption takes time.

The 2014 supply glut and resulting downturn didn’t kill shale oil. In fact, exactly the opposite. Between late 2014, when prices collapsed, and late 2019, U.S. land production grew by about 3.5 million barrels, and oil company earnings got back to where they were before the downturn. Operators were aggressive in tightening the supply chain and applying technology to reduce drilling time and increase the production from each well. Capital markets were eager to supply cash yet again, only to end up with a disappointing result a few years later. The fourth lesson is the same as the second: technology matters.

Time for reinvention amid the energy transition

In a sense, the second wave of disruption happened before the first. Climate change had been mainly an academic discussion until 1997 when the Kyoto Protocol was adopted. In real life, not much changed until the 2015 Paris Agreement. In the meantime, evidence of climate change continued to accumulate, and a global consensus emerged that something needed to be done. Consumer and political sentiment reached a fevered pitch, culminating in a lot of speeches at Davos this year. However, the reality is that while individual countries have adopted policies or targets to reduce carbon emissions, there is no coordinated international action.

The industry was in the middle of the second wave of disruption when COVID-19 came to dominate the narrative, and it will either help or hinder the acceleration of the transition. Oil demand depends on economic growth, mobility and oil’s share in the energy mix. If there’s going to be meaningful action on climate change, oil’s market share in the energy complex must decline. COVID-19 has already affected the economy and mobility. Some of that effect might be permanent — if for no other reason than it provided a glimpse into a future with clear roads and blue skies. But then again, never underestimate the human desire for convenience and travel.

Regardless, peak oil demand may have already occurred. Perhaps more importantly, investors are wary of jumping back into fossil fuels — both due to historical disappointment as well as the increasing societal cost of supporting oil and gas. While there will always be a place for the industry, investors are increasingly conservative and unwilling to fund the industry as they did in the past.

Surviving wholesale transition to a new era is tricky, which is why taking lessons from previous disruptions is important.

Oil and gas executives need to take existing strengths and merge them with new ones to win in the market. Landline telephone companies successfully navigated that journey, transforming themselves into internet service providers, cellular phone companies and content providers. When oil and gas demand peaks and competition for what’s left pushes down prices, margins and asset returns, oil and gas companies will have to make a similar journey — while earning the trust of markets and communities that they are listening, from both cost and regulatory standpoints. This must be demonstrated in the shorter term through tangible action and measurable results, not far away commitments beyond their tenure.

While technology matters, it won’t be enough. The market for oil and gas will shrink in the aggregate, and winning a growing share of a shrinking market is a strategy that will fail — except for the last man standing. Companies can use technology, cost reduction and bigger market share to bridge the gap between what they are and what they want to be, but they will need to cross the bridge and find new business models.

Paths to future business models

One obvious path is to invest directly in energy sources that will compete with oil and gas. Oil majors have begun to invest in power generation assets (conventional and renewable), battery manufacturing, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and myriad other new energy value pools. Those businesses and the returns differ from the businesses they are in now, and they will have to build new competencies and workforces to compete.

Another path is to be the transformation agent for the energy complex. Having laid the energy foundation that powered the modern economy as we know it today, oil and gas can use their experience and scale to create long-term decarbonized energy solutions. Decarbonization is required now as a license to operate, but it can also be a business by itself. In fact, it could be argued that big oil is well positioned to capitalize on the decarbonization of the energy system due to the amount of capital, technology and portfolio management skills required.

There are no easy answers. Companies will try different things. Some of them will fail, while others will succeed. Successful companies will have executives at the helm with a clear vision of the future and use the fact that disruption takes time to move their company forward. A clear-cut way for any one company to succeed is to be in as many markets as it can and embrace the energy transition. Oil has a unique position in capital markets, and it has competitive advantage if it chooses to use it effectively.

