The Liberian Registry Aids in the Design Approval for HD Hyundai’s High-strength Composite Hybrid Support of Independent Tanks Liquefied Gas Carriers

The Liberian Registry, the world’s largest shipping registry, is pleased to assist in the design approval process of the world’s first application to the independent tank of the liquefied gas carriers, redefining the role and arrangement of support structures, enhancing structural strength, and transitioning to a safety design that minimizes inspections and works in high-altitude areas.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, under HD Hyundai Group obtained Design Approval for the “High-strength Composite Hybrid Support of the Independent Tanks Liquefied Gas Carriers” from Lloyd’s Register (LR), Det Norske Veritas (DNV), and the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR).

The independent tanks, storing liquefied gas, require structures that support various loads while remaining separate from the hull. The application of the newly developed hybrid support structure allows for rearranging the existing support structure layout while simultaneously minimizing the needs for high-risk work and inspections.

“This innovative independent tank support structures solution, by utilizing composite fusion to optimize performance and reduce risks during surveys and inspections, is a great achievement. It demonstrates HHI, KSOE, and HMD’s dedication to performance, safety, and continuous improvements through innovation. The Liberian Registry is proud to have participated in this successful project in close collaboration with HD Hyundai Group, DNV and LR,” stated Mr. Thomas Klenum, Executive Vice President of Innovation and Regulatory Affairs at the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR).

The hybrid support structure, developed by HD Hyundai group as a world-first, is fabricated with a fusion of carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP) with tensile strength approximately ten times greater than that of conventional steel, enhancing structural stability to a significant extent.

Furthermore, after undergoing multidimensional product design and three prototype tests during the development period, the final stage involved completing detailed design and engineering through a joint development agreement with the classification societies and the flag administration. Obtaining design approval, recent attention has been directed towards the application of the developed technology in the construction of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers and ammonia transport vessels, which are currently experiencing active procurement.

Source: Liberian Registry