The Liberian Registry Earns QUALSHIP 21 for 2024-2025

The Liberian Registry, the world’s largest shipping registry, has once again qualified for the QUALSHIP 21 (QS21) program for 2024-2025 as awarded by the United States Coast Guard (USCG). This prestigious designation underscores the Registry’s unwavering commitment to excellence within the maritime industry.

“Achieving QS21 is a humble testament to the collective efforts of our team and our dedication to ensuring the highest standards of safety and quality. We are grateful to our owners and operators of the Liberian Registry’s fleet, this honor reflects our shared goals. Furthermore, I look to the future and hope to see more collaboration from both USCG and other Port State Control administrations. Our cooperation with the USCG aims to foster mutual understanding, which in turn will enable flag states to act proactively and transparently to achieve our common objectives,” stated Alfonso Castillero, Chief Executive Officer of the Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR).

The QS21 program acknowledges vessels and flag administrations that consistently uphold stringent safety and quality standards while transiting through and conducting port operations within the United States. To qualify for this esteemed program, flag administrations must maintain a U.S. Port State Control (PSC) detention ratio of less than 1.00% over a three-year period with a minimum of 10 annual PSC examinations.

Source: The Liberian Registry