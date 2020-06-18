The long battle: OPEC may gain edge over shale

For sure, these are quite clearly extraordinary times for global oil market, with an unprecedented demand collapse.

But the market may be set for a surprising change once the coronavirus crisis fades away: Greater dependence on crude from Opec.

As the Opec+ alliance agreed to record output cuts of nearly 10mn bpd through July, the group of 23 nations has supported a rally that’s seen Brent crude prices nearly double to about $38 since late April, paring its loss this year to 42%.

For the time being, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are relinquishing their share of the market to prop up crude prices.

Before this year’s price rout, market-watchers projected that demand for Opec’s crude would dwindle as its rivals kept on growing.

In an annual outlook published in November, Opec itself predicted that such demand would sink 7% by 2023. The International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast that the volume required from Opec wouldn’t rebound to last year’s levels until 2024.

Now the picture appears to be shifting.

As the oil-price collapse chokes off investment in new supplies around the world, from the mega-projects of Big Oil to drilling by US shale wildcatters, some analysts see Opec reviving its battered standing.

Goldman Sachs forecasts that the “call on Opec” may climb roughly 17% between 2019 and 2025, reaching 34mn bpd. Rystad Energy, a consultant based in Oslo, and Citigroup have also turned projections for demand declines into estimates of growth.

For sure, it’s too early to tell whether the latest predictions of a supply gap will prove unfounded. But initial indications do suggest that Opec could re-emerge from the current round of cutbacks in a stronger position.

The oil price crash is upending the Trump administration’s ambitions of American “energy dominance.” US crude production plunged by 15% in the past two months, to just over 11mn bpd, according to government data. With spending in the shale sector slashed in half, according to IEA estimates, worse may be yet to come.

For Goldman Sachs Group, an even bigger issue is a 60% decline over the past five years in annual investment in long-term projects – which particularly sustain output from Opec’s rivals – to about $37bn. This will finally be felt next year, bringing supply growth outside Opec to a halt, says the bank.

This year’s economic slump is only tightening the squeeze, reducing overall oil and gas investment by almost $250bn, or about a third, according to the IEA. Oil majors such as BP and Exxon Mobil Corp have announced billions of dollars of cuts in capital expenditure.

The risk remains that Opec’s current strategy of propping up oil prices with production cuts could throw rivals a lifeline. Brent crude has more than doubled since late April to about $40 a barrel, and there are signs that US shale drillers are seizing on the opportunity.

Longer term, however, the war over market share could resume once the lockdowns ease out and people want oil again.

