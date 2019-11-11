The Maltese Ship Registry establishes a regional office in Greece

The Maltese Flag registry continues to retain its status as one of the largest flags in Europe and the sixth largest maritime flag in the world. During the past year, Malta has recorded the largest increase world-wide of the number of ships newly registered with its flag, an increase of 7% so far.

With this significant and constant growth as a backdrop, the Merchant Shipping Directorate has been working towards expanding its offices outside Maltese shores. In October 2019, The Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects inaugurated the first regional shipping office in Athens, Greece. The said office is situated within the Maltese Embassy in Greece.

The establishment of a regional shipping office is aimed at further promoting the Maltese ship registry within Greece for the purposes of providing optimal and prompt services to current Greek shipowners with vessels registered with the Maltese flag, as well as attracting more Greek investors to the Maltese maritime sector. In an official press release (PR192148), the Minister explained that through this regional office, Malta seeks to “maintain an excellent rapport with the Greek maritime customers and thereby ensure that the service provided by Transport Malta is up to the desired level. This step will enable us to have a clearer vision of what the Greek ship owners want and need from our register, with the ultimate goal to continue to plan a strategy to meet the objectives of the registry.”

With the establishment of a regional shipping office, Malta seeks to maintain its reputation within the shipping industry and remains committed to ensure that the Maltese flag remains the flag of choice for shipowners.

