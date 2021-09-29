The Marino Group’s Marine Repair Services-Container Maintenance Corporation continues to grow with two new depot locations in Southeast region

The Marino Group’s Marine Repair Services-Container Maintenance Corporation (MRS-CMC) announced today that it has expanded its footprint in the Southeast region with the opening of two new depot locations, including a 30-acre facility in Charlotte, NC, and a 12-acre facility in Greer, SC. This expansion reflects the family-owned Marino Group’s commitment to providing unmatched services and solutions to its customers.

“The Marino Group is celebrating its 50th year anniversary and we are not showing any signs of slowing down,” said Michael Wojnowski, MRS-CMC Director, Carolinas Operations. “As part of the Marino Group family, MRS-CMC continues to aggressively pursue growth opportunities that expand our reach and enable us to better service our customers, keeping the equipment safe and the cargo moving.”

Now with 12 depot locations throughout the Southeast and the Gulf, MRS-CMC continues to strengthen its leadership position throughout these regions. In addition to the new facilities in Charlotte and Greer, MRS-CMC has depot locations in the following markets: Atlanta, GA; Baltimore, MD; Charleston, SC; Crandall, GA; Dallas, TX; Dillon, SC, Jacksonville, FL; Memphis, TN; Norfolk, VA and Savannah, GA.

To accommodate the growing and evolving needs of its customers, MRS-CMC’s Charlotte depot will offer maintenance and repair services, mobile repair, reefer services, intermodal equipment sales and storage. Launching with storage services to respond to an all-time high demand for storage, the new Greer depot facility complements an existing MRS-CMC facility in the market, located at the SCPA Inland Terminal Greer, which offers M&R and mobile repair.

“We are committed to investing in facilities, equipment and a top-notch team of professionals to provide peace of mind to our customers, who are looking to us to provide solutions to their supply chain challenges, which right now, primarily focus on M&R and storage,” said Mr. Wojnowski.

Marine Repair Services-Container Maintenance Corporation (MRS-CMC) provides an array of customer programs including depot services, equipment sales, trucking, refrigerated services, and maintenance and repair with the nation’s largest M&R footprint. MRS-CMC is heavily invested in both Marine and Rail sectors with operations at both types. With a focus on family values, safety and customer service, MRS-CMC currently has depots in 12 cities throughout the Southeast and Gulf regions and over 40 M&R sites throughout the Northeast, Southeast, Southern and Gulf regions.

Source: Marine Repair Services-Container Maintenance Corporation (MRS-CMC)