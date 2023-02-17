The Maritime Association Of The Port Of New York And New Jersey Announces 2023 International Maritime Hall Of Fame Honorees

The Maritime Association of the Port of New York and New Jersey (MAPONY/NJ) announces the 29th International Maritime Hall of Fame honorees. The awards will be presented at one of the industry’s most widely attended dinner gala events, which will be held on May 17th at The Lighthouse, Pier 61 at Chelsea Piers in New York City.

MAPONY/NJ Executive Director Stephen Lyman announces the 29th International Maritime Hall of Fame will induct the following shipping and intermodal leaders for their leadership and commitment to advancing the maritime industry throughout their careers:

§ Griff Lynch, Executive Director, Georgia Ports Authority

§ Brian Buckley McAllister, President, McAllister Towing

§ Jeremy Nixon, Chief Executive Officer, Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd

§ Semiramis Paliou, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Diana Shipping Inc. & Chairperson, Hellenic Marine Environment Protection Association (“HELMEPA”)

§ Bill Shea, Chief Executive Officer, DCLI

“The maritime industry has met the demand of unprecedented boom and has adapted skillfully to meet the ever-changing evolution of commerce, safety, security and sustainability,” said Mr. Lyman. “This honor is reserved for those who have made a lasting difference in our industry and helped advance all aspects of the global transportation industry. This year’s five leaders have earned their place in the industry and in the International Maritime Hall of Fame 2023.”

Griff Lynch is the Executive Director of Georgia Ports Authority, an 1,800-person strong state authority that owns and operates strategic port terminals. Mr. Lynch oversees the nation’s third-busiest gateway for containerized trade in Savannah and second-busiest auto port complex in Brunswick. Prior to stepping into the role of Executive Director, Mr. Lynch served as COO of GPA for five years. A proven leader in the maritime industry, he brings more than 34 years of operational and commercial experience in the design and implementation of major port expansions, the effective execution of sustainable profit and productivity models and identifying winning sales and marketing strategies.

Brian Buckley McAllister is the President of McAllister Towing and has been with McAllister since 1998 and has held several leadership positions with the company, which is one of the oldest and largest maritime transportation companies in the United States. The company owns and operates nearly 100 vessels based in over a dozen ports from Eastport, Maine to San Juan, Puerto Rico. Active in the maritime community, Mr. McAllister serves on the boards of the Steamship Mutual P&I Club, the Area Maritime Security Committee for the Port of New York and New Jersey, the Seamen’s Church Institute, and the Coast Guard Foundation. He is also a Member of the Maritime Association of the Port of New York and New Jersey and the American Bureau of Shipping.

Jeremy Nixon is the Chief Executive Officer of Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd., one of the largest liner shipping company in the world, which is headquartered in Singapore, and commenced its operation from April 2018. His career originally started at sea as a navigating officer and he has been actively engaged in the in the container shipping industry for the last 30 years. Mr. Nixon has held senior management positions with P&O Nedlloyd, Maersk Line and NYK Line, in Europe, North America and Asia. In July 2017, he resigned from NYK to head up Ocean Network Express, which was a new joint venture company founded by the K Line, MOL and NYK Group companies.

Semiramis Paliou serves as Director and Chief Executive Officer, Diana Shipping Inc. & Chairperson, Hellenic Marine Environment Protection Association (“HELMEPA”). Prior to this role, she was Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer and a member of the Executive Committee of the company. As the daughter of Diana Shipping Chairman of the Board, Simeon Palios, Ms.Paliou has worked for Diana Shipping since 1998 and has held several management roles throughout the organization, including Chief Executive Officer of Diana Shipping Services S.A and Director of OceanPal Inc., which are positions she continues to hold today. As a leader in the Greek shipping industry, she is a member of many marine industry organizations including the Union of Greek Shipowners and the Global Maritime Forum.

Bill Shea has been the Chief Executive Officer of DCLI and an investor in the company since 2012. In that capacity, Mr. Shea has shaped the strategic vision of DCLI and facilitated the acquisition of major legacy chassis fleets while maintaining oversight of the company’s growth and financial performance. Mr. Shea’s career in the transportation industry spans more than 40 years, and he has been instrumental in the development of multiple companies. In 2010, Mr. Shea oversaw the creation of DCLI and was the thought leader behind the 2015 creation of the Pool of Pools, the grey daily-use chassis pool that operates in the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. He serves on the board of directors of DCLI and is chairman of the Blume Global board.

Tickets for the dinner are $500 each for MAPONY/NJ members and $625 for non-members. Tables of ten are $5,000 and $6,250, respectively. The dinner will include a pre- and post-event cocktail reception to congratulate the inductees and network with fellow industry leaders. Brand visibility opportunities are available through a variety of sponsorship and advertising options

Source: Maritime Association of the Port of New York and New Jersey