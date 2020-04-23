The Marshall Islands Corporate Registry Offers Free Redomiciliation

As the political and regulatory environments are evolving faster than ever, the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) Corporate Registry recognizes that this may present practical challenges to doing business. Some jurisdictions have become impractical to use. Jurisdictions that were once favored for business now have less than satisfactory ratings with international regulatory bodies and some are not politically stable. In recognition of these challenges, the RMI is currently offering free redomiciliation. Choosing the RMI for redomiciliation (domestication) allows business entities to retain any existing assets and liabilities while transferring to a jurisdiction that is stable and rated favorably with international regulatory bodies.

The RMI is a modern, stable corporate jurisdiction that provides the flexibility and efficient service that is required by corporate users. All non-resident domestic business entities registered in the RMI are governed by the RMI Associations Law. The RMI Associations Law is primarily modeled after the corporate laws of the United States state of Delaware.

With 36 business entities listed on either the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) or the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ), the RMI has become the jurisdiction of choice for many multinational entities.

Source: The Marshall Islands Registry