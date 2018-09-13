The Marshall Islands Registry Recognizes Green Award Ships

The Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) Registry and Green Award announce cooperation. The RMI Registry will recognize Green Award certified ships with an incentive to motivate further efforts for excellence.

In support of quality shipping and promotion of high environmental standards, the RMI Registry joined the Green Award scheme. Ships registered in the RMI and certified by Green Award will be granted a 30% discount on the annual marine services fee.

The news was announced on 11 September 2018 at a festive welcome ceremony held in Athens. Green Award Chairman, Captain Dimitrios Mattheou, and Executive Director, Jan Fransen, presented a Green Award plaque to Theo Xenakoudis, Director, Worldwide Business Operations of International Registries, Inc. (IRI), which provides administrative and technical support to the RMI Registry. Captain Mattheou called this cooperation a huge step in the direction of an environmentally conscious and safe maritime industry of the future. “Striking a balance between economically sound and environmentally and socially responsible shipping is of paramount importance. That’s a task for the entire maritime community. By supporting Green Award, the RMI Registry joins the frontrunners of the industry actively taking measures to reduce their ecological footprint and encourage improvement of safety,” continued Captain Mattheou.

”Age is often an indicator of a greener fleet, and the RMI fleet is the youngest of any of the top 10 registries. We have always aimed to make our fleet environmentally friendly and so we are pleased to see that more than 16% of Green Award vessels are RMI flagged. The RMI has also maintained its Qualship 21 status for 14 consecutive years and, in addition, more than 28% of the United States Coast Guard’s E-Zero designation vessels are RMI flagged. It is noteworthy to see that so many RMI owners and operators are going beyond the industry’s standard for environmental performance measures,” said Mr. Xenakoudis.

Owners and operators interested in learning more about the RMI Registry’s new incentive for Green Award certified vessels can email [email protected]

IRI is the world’s most experienced, privately held maritime and corporate registry service provider, specializing in the needs of the shipping and financial services industries across a broad commercial and economic spectrum. Headquartered just outside of Washington, DC in Reston, Virginia USA, IRI operates 28 offices in major shipping and financial centers around the world. The RMI Registry holds a leading position among the top five (5) flags worldwide with the most ships certified by Green Award.

Source: The Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) Registry