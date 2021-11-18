The Methanol Institute Welcomes Danaos Shipping as a New Member

The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome Danaos Shipping as the association’s newest member company. Danaos is an international provider of seaborne transportation services and one of the world’s leading providers of containership operations.

The Danaos-managed fleet boasts modern, high-quality vessels, using the latest in design innovations, and all enjoy a reputation for safety and reliability in the industry.

Danaos currently manages 71 container vessels ranging from 2,200 TEU to 13,100 TEU.

Danaos’ goal is to provide its customers with the highest quality of service while focusing on the safety of its crew and the protection of the environment.

To meet this goal, Danaos continuously makes substantial investments in operational technical and financial infrastructure while striving for sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions.

Danaos views sustainability as an integral part of its corporate culture and an important regulator in decision making and constantly employs the highest operating standards on board and ashore to ensure an ethical, safe and pollution free environment for everyone.

Danaos recognizes the importance of being a responsible part of the society and our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) approach provides us with a strategic roadmap to become a more sustainable and resilient business.

Dimitrios Vastarouchas, Deputy Chief Operations Officer and Technical Director of Danaos stated “We are pleased to join the Methanol Institute as we look towards a future where clean fuels such as methanol are an integral part of our business.”

Methanol Institute CEO Greg Dolan noted that “we are pleased to see another of the world’s best-known and most influential shipowners and operators recognizing the potential that Methanol has as a marine fuel for today and tomorrow.”

Source: Methanol Institute