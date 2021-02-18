The Methanol Institute welcomes Maersk announcement on use of renewable Methanol

The Methanol Institute, which advocates for the adoption of Methanol as a fuel in marine and other transport modes, has welcomed the announcement that A.P. Moller – Maersk will operate the world’s first carbon neutral liner vessel by 2023 – seven years ahead of schedule.

Chris Chatterton, Chief Operating Officer of the Methanol Institute, said:

“Maersk is once again showing industry leadership in adopting renewable Methanol as a key plank in its strategy towards carbon neutrality. Methanol is proven as a clean, efficient and safe marine fuel that offers immediate decarbonization benefits to vessel operators with substantial net GHG reductions, full compliance with IMO2020 and a pathway that leads to net carbon neutrality as production of renewable Methanol grows.”

Source: Methanol Institute