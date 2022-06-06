The Mission To Seafarers ‘Adventure Race Japan’ Has Attracted Support From The Global Shipping Industry For Seafarers’ Welfare

With US$500,000 raised so far for the inaugural Adventure Race Japan, one more year remains to reach the target of US$950,000. So far, 35 teams of all abilities and backgrounds have signed up for the event taking place from the 18 – 21st May 2023. The three day event will see them come together to race, network and support the Mission’s Emerging Port Strategy 2022 – 26.

The Mission is delighted to announce four new gold sponsors of next year’s challenge, Shoei Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., Arrow Shipbroking Group, Fleet Management Ltd and Swire Bulk, joining APM Terminals and Swire Shipping who have supported the event from the outset. United with them are Silver sponsors North of England P&I Club and Travelcue, in addition to, other sponsors: Japan Maritime Daily, Bernhard Schulte Group, Gulf Oil Marine, Kumiai Senpaku Co. Ltd, Abo Shoten Co, Lockton Edge, Stena, Fairfield Chemicals, Kimura Shoji Co Ltd, Tachibanaya and Blue Ocean Japan Co. Ltd.

Competing teams include Swire Shipping, Swire Bulk, Norstar, Bernard Schulte Group, Stena, Gulf Oil Marine, Ben Lines, Arrow Shipbroking Group, Marsh, Gard, Lockton Edge, MtS SE Asia, Fairfield Chemicals, and ASP Crew Management Services.

By day, participants will run or hike the trail along the Izu Peninsula, with Mount Fuji in their sights. By night, they will attend gala dinners, BBQs, and networking drinks. Through endurance and team building challenges, they will forge new partnerships, mingle with their peers, fundraise and come together in support of seafarers’ welfare.

Seafarers often work in very dangerous situations, experiencing isolation, fatigue, mental and physical health issues, the risk of abandonment, shipwreck, and piracy. During COVID-19 these pre-existing issues have been exacerbated, leading to a critical situation in some cases onboard, further impacted by the war in Ukraine

All proceeds raised from the Adventure Race Japan will go towards the Missions’ worldwide support to seafarers and fund the charity’s strategy to provide key services across the globe. This will include the development of key welfare hubs in strategic locations where large numbers of seafarers are present – Rotterdam and Singapore. Funds will also go towards the expansion of our Family Support Services in the Philippines and India, where many of those taking part draw on for their crew.

The Mission is very excited to be putting on this event with the help of a volunteer committee, and encourages you to join in and be part of this adventure either as a participant or through sponsorship. It is not to be missed!

Yukito Higaki, President, Shoei Kisen Kaisha, Ltd, said:

“We are honored to be supporting ARJ 2023 as a Gold Sponsor. The existence of the seafarers is essential for our life and supporting seafarers is a part of our responsibility. I really hope a lot of Japanese companies from the maritime industries will join this event and I look forward to seeing all of you there in 2023. We are thankful to MtS for their kind support of seafarers world-wide every day and night.”

Patrick Morrison, Director, Arrow Shipbrokers, said:

“Arrow Shipbrokers are proud to support The Mission to Seafarers (MtS) Adventure Race Japan 2023. Seafarers are the lifeblood of our industry and the challenges they have encountered in the last few years have been unprecedented. We hope you will join us in supporting this great cause to raise funds for seafarers from around the world. We look forward to seeing you in Japan in May 2023.”

Peter Norborg, CEO, Swire Bulk, said:

“Swire Bulk is delighted to be a Gold sponsor for the Adventure Race Japan; we see it as critically important to support The Mission to Seafarers and seafarers in general with the latter continuing to bear the brunt and disruption brought about by the pandemic. Their tenacity and professionalism deserve not just our admiration but also our support. We look forward to supporting this great cause.”

Angad Banga, COO, Fleet Management Limited, said:

“Our business – at its core – is a people’s business. Our commitment to our team’s health and wellbeing is at the heart of everything we do. We want our seafarers to know they can count on us to be there for them through any challenge that comes their way. The Mission to Seafarers plays a vital role in advocating for and supporting seafarers around the world. We look forward to continuing to use our position within the industry, and working closely with the Mission, to support initiatives and activities to enhance seafarers’ physical and mental wellbeing.”

Source: Mission to Seafarers