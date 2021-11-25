The Mission to Seafarers announces shortlist for its 2021 Seafarers’ Awards in Singapore

The Mission to Seafarers (MtS), a leading international seafarer welfare charity, has announced the shortlist for its annual Seafarers’ Awards in Singapore. The awards recognise individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to improving the welfare of seafarers.

The awards are a prestigious annual event which, this year, will be held virtually due to COVID-19 and ongoing restrictions in Singapore. Taking place on Wednesday 8th December 2021, all proceeds from the event will go towards supporting The Mission’s work in Singapore.

The event will be hosted by Sharanjit Leyl, International Broadcaster and 18 years BBC World News veteran who will be joined by Robert Walker, COO of ASP Group and the Mission’s Chairman in Singapore; Soon Kok, MtS chaplain; Rashpal Bhatti, Vice President Maritime & Supply Chain Excellence, BHP; Nick Potter, Head of Shipping and Maritime, Shell in Asia Pacific and the Middle East; and Esben Poulsson, Chairman, ICS and MtS Vice President.

The awards honour the commitment and contributions to seafarers’ welfare made by seafarers, shore staff and shipping companies around the globe. The shortlisted nominees are as follows:

Seafarer’s Award: A seafarer who made a significant contribution to welfare at sea

Chief Cook Luvimar Ibay / Stephen Williams / Capt. Giovanni Perucho / Siti Nasuah Binte Abdul Rahman / Koo Wei Loon / Servet Akturk

Shore-based Award – The shore-based person who has made a significant contribution to seafarers’ welfare

Homi Bharda / Jebsen Gamido / Riza Jamero / Mr. Angelo Jacobo

Cadet Award – The Cadet or Trainee who has made a significant contribution to seafarers’ welfare at sea or ashore

Yrhen Bernard Sabanal Balinis / Gerald Kishen Joseph / Gurleen Singh

Secretary General Award – The person or company who has shown sustained efforts to improve seafarers’ welfare at sea or ashore

Thome / EPS / Mr Seby Thomas / MPA / Ardmore Shipping / PTC

Innovation Award – For the company who has embraced a new programme, project or training which has enhanced seafarers’ welfare

Greywing / Magsaysay / PMP / Fleet / IMEC / Seaspan / Scorpio Group

Rescue Award – A new award introduced in 2021

Captain Battula & crew / Capt. Dacanay & crew / Capt. Eddie Ordona & crew

The Revd Canon Andrew Wright, Secretary General, The Mission to Seafarers, said:

“The Seafarers’ Awards in Singapore have gone from strength to strength. Once again, as last year, we have seen outstanding quality in the nominations for 2021. As a judge, it has been really challenging to create our shortlist from the many outstanding nominations received. What makes this year’s crop of nominations particularly striking has been the fact that they are against the backdrop of a global pandemic. They reflect the immense contributions of so many organisations and individuals in responding to the acute challenges faced by seafarers and their families.

“We look forward to being able to host everyone online this year to announce the winners. We also hope for a live event next year and look forward to welcoming everyone in person in 2022.”

The Mission’s Seafarers’ Awards in Singapore are supported by gold sponsors Shell and BHP, as well as silver sponsors North, Bureau Veritas, Singapore Maritime Officer’s Union (SMOU) and Singapore Organisation of Seamen (SOS). Key speakers from the maritime industry will also join the Awards, including The Mission to Seafarers Secretary General, Andrew Wright, the Judges, and silver sponsors.

Source: Mission to Seafarers