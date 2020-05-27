The Mission To Seafarers Appoints Two New Vice-Presidents

The Mission to Seafarers yesterday announced the appointment of two new Vice-Presidents; Esben Poulsson, Chairman of the International Chamber of Shipping and Chairman of Enesel Pte. Ltd, and Dr Grahaeme Henderson, Vice President, Shell Shipping & Maritime.

The creation of this new position and the two appointments has been approved by HRH The Princess Royal, President of The Mission to Seafarers. This is an important role, appointed for a four year-term by the trustees to support with new initiatives and contribute to the charity’s aim to care for the shipping industry’s most important asset: its people.

During this period of considerable change and challenge for seafarers, these appointments come at a significant moment. Drawing upon Esben and Grahaeme’s expertise and experience within the shipping industry will be deeply significant in providing high level support to the Mission. It also has the potential to be transformational at this point in our development.

The Revd Canon Andrew Wright, Secretary General for The Mission to Seafarers commented: “We are delighted to welcome Esben Poulsson and Dr Grahaeme Henderson as our inaugural Vice-Presidents. They are hugely respected and influential individuals within the shipping industry and longstanding champions of seafarer welfare. They have already dedicated a vast amount of time and effort to support the Mission and we are pleased they will continue to work with us and represent us in this new capacity. Our President, HRH The Princess Royal, approved the creation of these new roles and we couldn’t ask for two more distinguished industry figures and longstanding friends of the Mission to serve in this way. We very much look forward to working with Esben and Grahaeme in this enhanced capacity.”

Esben Poulsson, Chairman, International Chamber of Shipping and Enesel Pte. Ltd said: “I am delighted to be able to formally work with the Mission as a new Vice-President and support their cause for an improved industry and protect our seafarers. Now more than ever, we are seeing the essential role that seafarers play in our everyday lives and I look forward to helping to make a difference as the Mission grows for seafarers and their families.”

Dr Grahaeme Henderson, Vice President, Shell Shipping & Maritime, said: “I am extremely proud to have been invited to be a part of The Mission to Seafarers global family, I have seen first-hand the important work that they do. I look forward to this new role, helping the Mission support seafarers and working towards an improved shipping industry that provides better care for the men and women who keep the global supply chains moving.”

Source: The Mission to Seafarers