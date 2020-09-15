The Mission to Seafarers calls for support for ‘Global Champions Unite’ campaign

International seafarer welfare charity, The Mission to Seafarers, is inviting individuals and corporate teams from across the shipping industry to get involved with its Global Champions Unite campaign.

Global Champions Unite is an international campaign in support of seafarer welfare, in which participants have 90 days to reach their challenge goal and hit their fundraising target. The campaign has already raised £70,000 through a wide range of fun, creative challenges undertaken by maritime champions around the world, as well as providing wellbeing and teambuilding benefits for those still working remotely.

All funds raised from Global Champions Unite will contribute towards supporting seafarers caught in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis and ensuring that The Mission to Seafarers can continue to deliver frontline support to seafarers.

Guy Platten, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping, ran a half marathon, raising £18,500. Ardmore Shipping, with their partners Anglo Ardmore and Thome Ship Management, created Sporting for Seafarers and raised £14,500.

Andrew Wright, Secretary General of the Mission to Seafarers, is encouraging everyone to get involved through their own challenge:

“We would like to thank all the maritime champions who took on a challenge as part of our Global Champions Unite, many of whom did so during COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

“We’re so grateful for everyone’s generosity and have raised £70,000, but we still have some way to go to reach our target of £100,000. It is clear that the impact of COVID-19 will be with us for the long-term and we need to invest right now to provide the continuity of support on the frontline that our seafarers desperately need and deserve.

“The global shipping industry is at its best when it comes together as a community. We have had participants from all over the world take on challenges and there is still time to get involved. We are also seeing the benefits of getting outdoors and active for those of us still working remotely, as well as the bonding and teambuilding benefits of taking on a challenge with our colleagues, so please feel free to get creative and become a maritime champion.”

Guy Platten, ICS Secretary General, commented:

“The Global Champions Unite campaign is a great initiative during these difficult times and is raising valuable funds for the Mission to Seafarers. I ran a half marathon on an old treadmill in my garage in support and was gobsmacked to raise over £18,000. I know lots of others have done awe-inspiring feats as well. What would you do?”

The Global Champions Unite campaign is also a great opportunity to get active or to take on a challenge to support your physical and mental wellbeing. Many companies have also used the challenge as a great team-building opportunity, bringing together socially distanced colleagues in support of a common cause.

Team IMO, joined by Andrew Wright, is taking on a 100km cycle ride around Richmond Park in London on 19th September 2020. At the same time, they will be supported by three IMO colleagues taking on their own cycling challenges in Paris, Lima and Wellington. To support them, visit:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/IMO-team4.

The Mission to Seafarers is encouraging all participants to design their challenge in accordance with public health guidelines in their country, so that we all stay safe and well.

Source: Mission for Seafarers