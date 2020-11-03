The Mission to Seafarers extend invitations for Singapore Seafarers’ Virtual Awards Ceremony
Leading international seafarer welfare charity, The Mission to Seafarers, formally invites you to attend its annual Seafarers’ Awards, hosted via a virtual award ceremony on Friday 6th November, at 8:00am GMT.
The awards honour the commitment and contributions to seafarers’ welfare made by seafarers, shore staff and shipping companies around the globe.
The shortlisted nominees for the five categories for this year’s Singapore Seafarers’ Awards Ceremony have been announced below. All proceeds from this event will go to The Mission to Seafarers Singapore.
Seafarer’s Award – The seafarer who has made a significant contribution to welfare at sea (presented by Rashpal Bhatti, VP, Maritime & Supply Chain Excellence, BHP Billiton Marketing Asia Pte Ltd)
- Capt Vinod Kumar, ASP
- Capt. Jaswinder Singh, Fleetship
- Lee Jinseong, KSS
Shore-based Award – The shore-based person who has made a significant contribution to seafarers’ welfare (presented by Nick Potter, General Manager, Shipping & Maritime, Asia Pacific Middle East at Shell Trading)
- Cheng Peng Chye, Singapore Refinery Co, nominated by Oxalis
- Dae Sung Lee, KSS, nominated by the President,
- Federation of Korean Seafarers Unions
- Park Jeonghwan, KSS
- Jesmark Ramos, Swire
- Bjørn Højgaard, Anglo-Eastern Univan Group
Innovation Award – For the company that has embraced a new programme, project or training which has enhanced seafarers’ welfare (presented by Capt Mike Meade – CEO M3Marine, Councillor of SSA and VP of Nautical Institute)
- NORTH
- Thome Group
- IMEC
- Eastern Pacific
- Swire
- KSS
- Inmarsat
Cadet Award – For the Cadet or Trainee who has made a significant contribution to seafarers’ welfare at sea or ashore (presented by Esben Poulsson, Chairman ICS, Vice President The Mission to Seafarers)
- Park Jeonghwan, KSS
- Maire Konousi, China Navigation/Swire
- Jarin Chowdhury, ASP
Secretary General Award – The person or company who has shown sustained efforts to improve seafarers’ welfare at sea or ashore (presented by Soon Kok, Chaplain Singapore)
- China Navigation Company
- Frank Coles, Wallem Group
- Elizabeth Bleynat, MtS former intern
- Mun Choel Su, KSS
The event is supported by gold sponsors Shell and BHP, along with silver sponsors North P&I, SOS, SMOU and Bureau Veritas.
Source: The Mission to Seafarers