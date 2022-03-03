The Mission To Seafarers Launch Adventure Race Japan To Support Emerging Ports Strategy

The Mission to Seafarers has launched a new Adventure Race Japan, taking place in May 2023. All sponsors and participants of this exciting challenge event will support the Mission’s Emerging Port Strategy 2022-26, a five-year plan to develop existing operations in Asia specifically, but also globally.

The Adventure Race Japan will take place on the Izu Peninsula, Japan, regarded as a place of outstanding natural beauty and a designated UNESCO Global Geopark. Companies are invited to enter teams of three to take on this endurance challenge, which includes trail running, and water-based activities. Participants will benefit from team building with colleagues, networking with both Japanese and international industry partners during the challenge and at the gala dinners, as well as raising money to help seafarers.

Designed to suit both those who are relatively new to adventure races and to those hardened athletes who are raring for a new challenge, there will be two race options, the ‘Green Dragon Race’ and the ‘Black Dragon Race’, offering the option to walk or run the trails on the first two days of the challenge. Companies will be asked to pay a registration fee of US$6,000 per team of three, which will cover the cost of running the event.

24/7, 365 days per year, the Mission is on call, providing help for seafarers in over 200 ports around the world. Seafarers often work in very dangerous situations, experiencing isolation, fatigue, mental and physical health issues, the risk of abandonment, shipwreck, and piracy. During COVID-19 these pre-existing issues have been exacerbated, leading to a critical situation in some cases onboard. All fundraising and sponsorship money will go towards the Mission’s frontline work to provide welfare, advocacy, mental health, and family support to these unseen keyworkers of the sea and develop the Mission’s strategy to provide support in areas where it is most needed.

Hear from the President of The Mission to Seafarers, HRH The Princess Royal, about the importance of supporting this cause here .

The Mission to Seafarers’ Secretary General, Andrew Wright, commented:

“Seafarers have been amongst the most heroic of key workers during this pandemic. They have kept vital supplies moving, despite facing unprecedented and often appalling hardships. Being able to support seafarers all year round, in over 200 ports around the world, is essential during these times. We have developed a new strategy to help offer support where it is most needed now and, in the future, to ensure we are providing the level of care and support most needed to our seafarers.

“This endurance race is a new event designed to bring together teams across the world to build relationships, enhance communication and support our international key workers. For a global industry that thrives on face-to-face contact, which has been limited due to COVID-19, this creates a fantastic opportunity to take on an exciting team-building challenge, in the sight of Mount Fuji.”

James Woodrow, Managing Director, Swire Shipping, said:

“Swire Shipping is pleased to support The Mission to Seafarers. Our seafarers are the heart of our company; shipping goods around the world since 1872. 2020 and 2021 have been particularly challenging as we have battled to serve our customers during COVID. In 2022, we are sponsoring the Mission’s Adventure Race Japan to raise funds for seafarers around the world and to celebrate the challenges they conquer each and every day. Please join us in supporting this great cause.”

Sakura Kuma, CEO, APM Terminals Japan, added:

“Welcome to Japan! First of all, by the time we meet together at The Mission to Seafarer’s Adventure Race Japan in 2023, we must be embracing the new glory of our industry post-pandemic. Just like ports connecting sea and land, our seafarers are connecting shipping and terminal communities. If we don’t support them then who will? If not now, then when? APMT Japan is proud to stand by The Mission to Seafarers.”

Source: The Mission to Seafarers