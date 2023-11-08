The Mission to Seafarers reveals winners of Seafarers Awards Singapore 2023

The Mission to Seafarers, a leading international seafarer welfare charity, has revealed the winners of its annual Seafarers Awards in Singapore.

Coming in the same week as the latest Seafarers Happiness Index results (run by the Mission) showed a continuing decline in seafarers’ levels of happiness, this underpins the increasing need for the Mission’s services. Recognition of seafarers’ welfare initiatives is of vital importance to raise standards across the board at a time when seafarers continue to face unprecedented challenges, and this only emphasises the importance, more than ever, of recognising those who go above and beyond to support their welfare.

The Awards Ceremony highlights the value and importance of seafarer welfare and honours individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to enhancing the welfare and well-being of seafarers worldwide.

Maritime industry professionals once again gathered in their numbers for the 6th annual gala dinner which has become a focal point in the Singapore maritime calendar. The event was held at the prestigious Fairmont Hotel, with 500 people in attendance. The electric ambience in the room not only highlighted that the industry thrives on face-to-face contact but also their excitement to celebrate the backbone of the industry – seafarers. Throughout the evening, guests had the opportunity to network with their peers over dinner and drinks as they waited in anticipation for this year’s winners to be announced.

Honouring the commitment to seafarer well-being made by crew, shore staff, and shipping companies around the globe, the award winners for outstanding contributions to seafarers’ welfare are:

Seafarer Award: The seafarer who has made the most significant contribution to seafarers’ welfare.

Winner: Karl Japeth Rosal, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement

Highly Commended: Sophia Tan, Pacific Carriers Limited

Shore-Based Award: The shore-based person who has made a significant contribution to seafarers’ welfare.

Winner: Patrick Davies – The Flying Angel Club, Fremantle, Western Australia

Highly Commended: Joan Kwek, Hafnia

Cadet Award: The Cadet or Trainee who has made a significant contribution to seafarers’ welfare either at sea or ashore.

Winner: Dwi Kartini, Hafnia

Innovation Award: An individual or a company who embraced a new programme, project or training which enhanced the welfare of seafarers.

Winner: Hafnia’s Maritime Culture Lab

Highly Commended: Rio Tinto’s Shop to Ship Programme

Rescue Award: The captain and crew who have coordinated a successful rescue operation to save lives at sea.

Winner: Capt. Anil Choudhary and the Crew of Helios Leader, NYK Shipmanagement PTE LTD

Highly Commended: Capt. Ivan Vlasimsky and Crew of LNG Prosperity, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement

Secretary General Award: The person or company who has shown sustained efforts to improve seafarers’ welfare at sea or ashore.

Winner: Peter Broadhurst, Inmarsat

Highly Commended: Eduardo M R Santos, Maritime Academy of Asia and the Pacific

A Special Award was added to the Mission’s usual list of six and was presented to Oleg Grygoriuk of the Marine Transport Workers Trade Union of Ukraine. This award was given in recognition of his efforts in leading advocacy for Ukrainian seafarers and their families following the outbreak of the war. Oleg was presented the award by Her Excellency Kateryna Zelenko, Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Singapore.

The Revd. Canon Andrew Wright, Secretary General, The Mission to Seafarers, said:

“The Annual Dinner in Singapore goes from strength to strength. It provides vital support for the excellent Mission in Singapore, now looking to a period of further development, especially in relation to Tuas port, while also raising the profile for the wider global Mission in one of the world’s greatest maritime centres. The International Awards proved once again a splendid success. As a judge, I can confirm the consistency in quality and quantity of nominations. So much is so good in shipping. I was particularly pleased this year with the Special Award to Oleg Grygoriuk, who has led with such power and inspiration, ably fighting the corner of Ukrainian seafarers and their families throughout the period of terrible war. A great evening and I congratulate all concerned.”

Rashpal Bhatti, Vice President, Maritime and Supply Chain Excellence, BHP, said:

“I would like to express my gratitude to all the seafarers who work tirelessly to support the global economy. The maritime community is indebted to seafarers, and your safety and wellbeing is critical to our success. The Seafarers Awards is really an opportunity to share our immense appreciation for the work each seafarer puts in daily to ensure vessels can sail safely. My congratulations to the winners and the shortlisted candidates. We are so proud of your accomplishments. A heartfelt thank you from all at BHP.”

Nick Potter, General Manager of Shipping and Maritime for Shell in Asia Pacific and the Middle East, said:

“It’s an honour for Shell to continue to support the Mission to Seafarers’ awards since its inception, celebrating seafarers’ critical role in delivering energy around the world. As an industry, we have a duty to support these crew members in safeguarding both their physical and mental wellbeing.”

The Mission to Seafarers would like to thank Shell and BHP who continue as Gold Sponsors of this popular event. We also extend our gratitude to Pacific International Lines (PIL) who we were pleased to welcome a new Gold Sponsor this year’s this year. They are joined by Bureau Veritas, NorthStandard, West of England P&I Club, ASP Ships Group, Singapore Organisation of Seamen (SOS), and Singapore Maritime Officers’ Union (SMOU), as Silver Sponsors, and Holman Fenwick Willan (HFW) who continue as Drinks Reception Sponsors. Glass Awards were once again sponsored by Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement.

