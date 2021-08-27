The most climate-smart passenger ship has SERTICA onboard

Finnish Viking Line is currently implementing a new Fleet Management System on the newbuild Viking Glory, which will have its maiden voyage in 2022. Viking Glory consumes up to 10% less fuel than the world’s most eco-friendly passenger ship.

Viking Line has invested in SERTICA, which will be implemented on their 6 exiting vessels and the newbuild Viking Glory.

Jonas Rosenqvist, Technical Superintendent at Viking Line tells, “We are looking forward to start using SERTICA. I believe the app will have great impact on our daily work as it supports us both in maintenance and in relation to inspections. In the end, this means improved safety and comfort to our passengers.”

Jonas continues, “We have successfully cleaned and migrated our existing data, and now we are analyzing how to include the newbuild into our existing data structure.”

Søren Holmstoel, Project Manager at Logimatic adds, “It is important that the data structure on the new vessel matches the structure on the rest of the fleet. This makes it easier for both management and crew.

However, we also have a few ideas to, how Viking Line can optimize data and achieve maximum value of their fleet management system.”

Viking line is implementing a Fleet Management system including Maintenance, Procurement, Safety and apps. Martech Systems is assisting with building the new data on Viking Glory, which speeds up the process significantly.

The LNG driven Viking Glory will be the first cruise ferry in the world that uses ABB’s Azipod® electric propulsion, a system that saves both time and energy in manoeuvring the vessel. Thanks to the brand-new multi-fuel engines from Wärtsilä, fuel consumption is further optimised. Other Swedish and Finnish inventions make it possible to convert both waste heat from the vessel’s engines and waste cooling power from liquefied natural gas into electricity.

Source: Logimatic