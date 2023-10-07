The Nautical Institute Singapore Branch reveals stellar speaker lineup for its annual conference

Following extensive deliberation and in-depth brainstorming, The Nautical Institute Singapore Branch announce the list of speakers for its annual conference. The conference will host close to 200 maritime professionals and key industry leaders who will be immersed in three comprehensive panel discussions.

The fifth edition of this annual conference will be happening at M Hotel Singapore on 27 October 2023. The Guest of Honour will be Mr. Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive, Maritime Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) who will also be delivering the welcome speech. Subsequently, Managing Director of Gard Singapore, John Martin, and The Nautical Institute, Global Vice President Capt. W.N.S.K.A.M. Wijayakulathilaka (Nish) will kick off the conference with their respective keynote addresses.

The theme for this year is “Seafaring in the modern, and everchanging millennium,” which aims to dive into an overarching focus on the future of seafarers in the maritime industry. These include rapid improvements in technology, additional regulations, environmental concerns, and new fuel systems being introduced onboard ships.

During the conference, panel discussions will also be accompanied by speaking slots represented by various organisations. The confirmed speaking slots and panel topics along with both the esteemed moderators and speakers are as follows:

Session 1: Sustainability: Fuelling The Future

[Moderator] Capt Saunak Rai, General Manager, FueLNGCapt Nish Wijayakulathilaka, Vice President, The Nautical InstituteSusana Germino, General Manager, Sustainability and Decarbonisation, Swire BulkKarmesh Tiwari, Head of New Technology, MC ShippingDr Sanjay C Kuttan, Chief Technology Officer, Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD)Ashish Anilan, Asst. Director – Sustainability Lead (iCARE), Bureau Veritas Marine (Singapore)Speaking Slot Session 1: SEAFIT Survey

Apo Belokas, Managing Editor SAFETY4SEA

Speaking Slot Session 2: Mission to Seafarers

Capt Rob Walker, Chairman, Mission to Seafarers Singapore

Session 2: Seafarers: Going Beyond Certification

[Moderator] Capt Hari Subramaniam, Regional Head – Business Relations and Medisea, Shipowners ClubCapt Rob Walker, Chairman, Mission to SeafarersCapt Soma Sundar Gollakota, Co-founder & CEO, Big Yellow FishTBCTBCSpeaking Slot Session 3: Active Anchorage Management & JIT

Capt Chong Jia Chyuan, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA)

Session 3: Navigation: Charting a Course Towards an Autonomous Bridge

[Moderator] Capt Kunal Nakra, Deputy Director, Transport Safety Investigation Bureau, MOT SingaporeCapt Zheng Yi, Deputy Director, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA)Prantika Sengupta, Deputy General Counsel, Asia Pacific, CMA CGM GroupChit Htwe, Senior Lecturer, Singapore Maritime Academy (SMA)Capt Himanshu Chopra, Managing Director, Anglo-Eastern Maritime Services

Capt. Yves Vandenborn FNI, Honorary President of The Nautical Institute (Singapore) commented: “We are thrilled to announce the distinguished speakers line up for this year’s conference. Each one of them brings a unique perspective, invaluable expertise, and a passion for driving change in our industry. One of our goals is to create a platform and event where thought leaders can share their insights, inspire innovation, and spark meaningful discussions on challenges faced by seafarers, maintaining the safety and efficiency of shipping operations globally.”

Source: The Nautical Institute