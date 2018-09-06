The Nautical Institute updates its support for CMMar award

The Nautical Institute has signed an updated administrative agreement in support of the Chartered Master Mariner (CMMar) programme – a new professional maritime standard.

The agreement, signed by the Master of the Honourable Company of Master Mariners, Captain Rob Booth, and the Chief Executive of The Nautical Institute, Captain John Lloyd, has been refined to establish clarity of requirement for UK and international applicants and to ensure administrative support and record keeping continue to be delivered by The Nautical Institute.

The CMMar award serves to recognise mariners who have benefited the maritime industry, enhanced their professional capabilities and demonstrated a willingness to help others.

Before an application for Chartered Master Mariner status will be considered, the applicant must demonstrate that they hold, or have held, the highest level of maritime command qualification that their State is legally able to issue. The programme has been designed in this way so that the path to completion thoroughly tests and proves those who aspire to achieve the award.

Source: The Nautical Institute