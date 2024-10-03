The new global architecture for renewable fuels transport takes a major step forward

The Clean Energy Marine Hubs (CEM Hubs) welcomes the government of Greece and new partners ABS, Lloyd’s Register Maritime Decarbonisation Hub, OCIMF and the World Economic Forum to the initiative that aims to accelerate and de-risk the production, transport and use of low-carbon fuels that will be transported by shipping for the world. Greece is one of the leading maritime countries in the world, representing 20% of global shipping and is largest ship-owning nation in dwt, and will play a significant role in driving forward the initiative.

The Minister of Environment and Energy, Greece, Mr. Theodoros Skylakakis, highlights that: “The protection of the marine environment is at the top of Greece’s political agenda. The contribution of the oceans and seas is not only vital for the regulation of the climate, but also for our very survival on the planet. Climate change as well as marine pollution, through (amongst others) unsustainable maritime transport, lead to the destruction of the marine environment and the loss of the unique biodiversity. We are therefore committed to the CEM- Hubs Initiative and are happy to join forces with all other partners to achieve our shared goals.”

The Minister of Maritime Affairs and Island Policy Greece, Mr. Christos Stylianides, stated that: “Greece decided to join the CEM Hubs platform on the basic understanding that promoting the worldwide use and transportation of low-carbon fuels at scale is the most essential prerequisite for the energy transition of shipping. Being a traditional maritime nation with a strong interest in the provision of maritime transport services worldwide, and as a shipping hub in the Eastern Mediterranean, we will be delighted to work with all CEM Hubs partners and contribute to its objectives.”

New partners joining the initiative each bring unique skills and expertise to evolve the CEM Hubs to the next level. The World Economic Forum is the international organization for public-private cooperation, providing a global, impartial and not-for-profit platform for meaningful connection between stakeholders. ABS is a global leader in providing classification services for marine and offshore assets. Lloyd’s Register Maritime Decarbonisation Hub is also a leading provider in decarbonisation services to the marine industry. Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF) is a voluntary association of oil companies with an interest in the shipment and terminalling of crude oil, oil products, petrochemicals and gas.

The announcement was made today during the Clean Energy Ministerial Meeting (CEM15) which supports the G20 Energy Transition Agenda. The maritime industry and energy Ministers met to discuss how to move forward with the implementation of the infrastructure architecture for future fuels production, transport and use across countries and sectors, including shipping.

Roberto Bocca Head, Centre for Energy and Materials; Member of the Executive Committee, World Economic Forum:

“Embracing a low-emissions energy system will require resilient digital and physical infrastructure to support the deployment of new technologies. Industrial clusters such as marine hubs will play a critical role in establishing the necessary infrastructure for a multi-fuel future. This partnership between the World Economic Forum’s Transitioning Industrial Clusters initiative and the Clean Energy Marine Hubs aims to accelerate public-private collaboration to drive economic growth, employment and reducing emissions.”

Esben Poulsson, Chair of the Clean Energy Marine Hubs Industry Taskforce, commented:

“As the International Maritime Organization looks for fuels for ships, we look to fuels for the world. De-risking and accelerating the global energy transition is a critical issue for the world as a whole which is why we are so pleased to welcome the government of Greece, ABS, Lloyd’s Register Maritime Decarbonisation Hub, OCIMF and the World Economic Forum to the CEM Hubs. It is encouraging to see the recognition this initiative is garnering and the valuable expertise and knowledge that each partner brings to the table is second to none. We look forward to working with all our partners to tie energy planning, infrastructure at ports and the link to the maritime transition going forward.”

The initiative is co-led by the governments of Canada and the UAE, with active participation from Brazil, Norway, Uruguay and Panama, and continues to build momentum. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) are also supporters of the initiative.

The CEM Hubs initiative is aligned with World Economic Forum’s Transitioning Industrial Clusters initiative. Through the Transitioning Industrial Clusters initiative, the World Economic Forum aims to improve cooperation and common vision from co-located companies and public institutions to drive economic growth, employment and the energy transition. Launched by the World Economic Forum at COP26 with four industrial clusters, the initiative has grown to 23 industrial clusters (19 port-anchored) across 12 countries on four continents.

The CEM Hubs initiative, which is co-led by a taskforce of CEOs, is a unique partnership between the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH), the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM), and the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS). It is a first of its kind cross-sectoral public-private platform and was officially adopted by the Clean Energy Ministerial in July 2023.

Source: Clean Energy Marine Hubs (CEM Hubs)