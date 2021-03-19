The new Nautical Alarm System NAS-24 from Daniamant

Marine alarms and alerts are of the utmost importance when operating a ship to ensure safety of passengers and crew, the operation and condition of the ship and to secure the successful completion of the voyage as planned.

The Danish marine safety equipment manufacturer Daniamant A/S is renowned for its focus on the 3 key safety areas Safe PEOPLE, Safe SYSTEMS and Safe SAILING.

Daniamant A/S is now introducing the Nautical Alarm System NAS24 – a new product within Safe SYSTEMS.

The NAS 24 consists of 2 units being an Operating Panel and a Control Unit. The system is designed to indicate binary alarms on the common screen of the 7“ TFT Operating Panel. All alarm channels are permanently indicated even though they might not be active to give full overview about the monitored states.

The typical applications of nautical alarms can be but not limited to:



• Tank level alarms

• Bilge level alarms

• Boiler salinometer alarms

• Boiler Oil level alarms

• Watertight doors

• Fire doors

The Control Unit is a compact I/O module to be mounted on terminal rail TS35 and can take in up to 23 binary channels. Each channel is selectable as alarm or status indication and alarm text can be edited by user via the on-screen keyboard.

The NAS24 is easy to install, configure, interface and very intuitive to operate following typical marine standards. The system is DNV-GL type approved according to IEC 62288 and type approved by all major classes.

Source: Daniamant A/S