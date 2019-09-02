The Nor-Shipping Ocean Leadership Conference 2019

The Ocean Leadership conference focused on attracting a broad range of global leaders, from a diverse array of business, political, academic and regulatory backgrounds to deliver valuable takeaways right across the board.

Our speakers covered the most crucial areas for maritime and ocean businesses. From cyber risk and security, through to evolving maritime regulations, innovative digital technology, changing market and geopolitical drivers, new energy demands, and, crucially, enabling sustainability, both commercially and environmentally.

Our elite list of speakers and contributors included Admiral Michael Rogers, the former director of the National Security Agency (NSA), Nobel Laureate (Economics) prize winner Paul M. Romer, IMO Secretary General Kitack Lim, Ann-Christin Andersen, TechnipFMC’s Chief Digital Officer, Geir Håøy, CEO Kongsberg, DNV GL’s Remi Eriksen, Lise Kingo, Executive Director of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, amongst others.

The prominent audience included His Royal Highness Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, international government officials, delegate from the UN, Ambassadors, top CEO`s and maritime professionals.



Source: Nor-Shipping