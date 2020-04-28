“The Ocean Dove” By Carlos Luxul: A terrifyingly plausible terrorist attack is bearing down on a globally iconic city. Can it be stopped?

The Ocean Dove is a fast-paced thriller about a shocking new kind of terror. As we guard our land borders and airspace, will devastation come from the sea?

Visceral action and an intriguing plot – perfect for those who love a great thriller.

Tracking data confirms a multipurpose ship carrying a deadly cargo has sunk in the Indian ocean. Only Dan Brooks doubts it, but he’s new to the security services and his face doesn’t fit. As he closes in on the truth, a traitor needs him out of way, permanently, and his ambitious bosses cut him adrift and cover the tracks of their private agendas. Isolated and risking all, Dan pursues his case covertly, hunting sophisticated terrorists who know how to slip under the radar and are intent on devastating a globally iconic city.

Carlos Luxul wrote The Ocean Dove because he knows it could actually happen.

● The Ocean Dove is available now for global mail-order direct from the publishers. https://www.troubador.co.uk/bookshop/crime-and-thrillers/the-ocean-dove/

● And on Amazon as an Ebook – Kindle.

● For more information visit www.carlosluxul.com