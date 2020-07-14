The Ocean Race appoints GAC Pindar as official logistics provider

GAC Pindar, the marine leisure and events arm of the GAC Group, has been appointed the official logistics provider for the world’s greatest competitive sailing challenge, The Ocean Race. It is the first company ever to have been appointed to the task for a third consecutive time, following its successful collaboration for the 2014-15 and 2017-18 editions of the Race.

The 14th edition of the epic 38,000NM Race will start in Alicante, Spain and circumnavigate the globe visiting 10 international cities, finishing in Genoa, Italy, nine months later.

As an official partner of The Ocean Race, GAC Pindar will provide feasibility planning, transportation of Race Village infrastructure, broadcast and other support equipment to host cities, customs clearance, storage and relocation services for potential urgent spares, site management, on-the-ground staff and provision of site materials handling equipment. They will work closely with logistics experts from GAC’s global network of offices to ensure fast and efficient on-the-ground response to the demands of the world-class event.

The GAC Pindar teams working in the host cities and at its headquarters in Southampton, UK, will be on standby throughout, ready to provide recovery logistics services if needed. That standby role is a familiar one for them, as they have provided urgent yacht and mast transport solutions for four teams during the previous two editions of the Race.

Jeremy Troughton, General Manager, GAC Pindar, says: “It is an honour to play an important part in this great event for an unprecedented third consecutive term. The Ocean Race never stops evolving and always raises the bar for us as a service provider. It empowers and tests us, both as a global team and as individuals, to deliver the best possible logistics solutions.”

Johan Salén, The Ocean Race Managing Director, adds: “The Ocean Race is a unique event with significant logistical challenges. In GAC Pindar, we have a partner who has been tested in the last two editions of the Race and who has a proven track record for reliability of service. The global reach of the GAC Group and the high level of commitment to finding solutions, makes this an ideal partnership.”

Greenhouse gas commitment

Both The Ocean Race and GAC Pindar are committed to reducing shipping-related greenhouse gas emissions through the use of more locally provided services.

Jeremy Troughton says the core mission for this next edition is to reduce the impact on the environment by taking action to eliminate single-use plastics involved in logistics operations: “Not only does that reflect our own corporate commitment, it is a must when working for The Ocean Race, which proved itself as a sustainable event leader with its award-wining efforts in the 2017-18 edition.”

GAC Pindar will also provide detailed data on greenhouse gas emissions produced through all transport and logistics arranged on behalf of The Ocean Race, its partners and teams. Reports will be issued throughout the event, allowing for adjustments to be made that will ensure the most efficient solutions are being used.

