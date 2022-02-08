The oil market and the surprising oil demand

The economic slowdown caused by COVID-19 and the subsequent global lockdowns, including limited mobility, led to a historic collapse in oil demand in 2020. Demand for transportation fuels was most heavily impacted by this unprecedented situation. According to various oil market sources, transportation fuel represents almost 52 percent of total demand for oil fuels.

However, as economies opened and people returned to conventional ways of life, oil demand recovered swiftly; much faster than most analysts had predicted. This recovery was primarily driven by proactive management of the pandemic, high levels of household savings during the pandemic, coupled with a steady rebound in economic activities buoyed by massive stimulus programs by countries that are major consumers of oil.

For example, the US Commerce Department reported a 6.9 percent increase in gross domestic product in the last three months of 2021, leading to annualized growth of 5.7 percent in 2021, the highest growth rate achieved since 1984. This followed a decrease of 3.4 percent in 2020, which was the largest drop in more than 70 years.

In fact, oil demand has been recovering faster than anticipated and should easily reach and exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2022. OPEC’s latest monthly oil market report indicates that oil demand will reach and exceed pre-pandemic levels this year. Demand is expected to hit 100.2 million barrels per day on an annualized basis, compared to 100.1 million bpd in 2019. The two main energy agencies, IEA and EIA, have echoed the same sentiment regarding oil demand in 2022.

There are, however, some challenges that may soften demand recovery in the short to medium term. For instance, the increasing number of COVID-19 cases around the world due to the emergence of the omicron variant, the inflationary pressure which in turn leads to high retail prices and the international push to adapt alternative fuels to reduce carbon emissions are all factors that need to be closely monitored for their potential impacts on oil demand.

Source: Arab News