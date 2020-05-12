The Panama Maritime Authority Implements Technological Processes In Its Services.

The Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) is working hard on the integral modernization of its services, since the institution has showed a 10-year backwardness in technology and innovation, which is why, for this Administration, a structured change process is a priority, achieving, in this way, to adapt to the current needs.

Today, users require greater agility in our processes to reduce time, request electronic payment processes, online procedures, using electronic documents and signatures, modernization of its facilities, updating the legal framework, competitive rates, among others.

Therefore, our main objective is to improve our users’ service experience through efficient and electronic processes. The maritime market is highly dynamic, so we seek to remain competitive and the Ship Registry, a world’s leader.

To this end, we established within our Strategic Plan, the Pillar of Innovation and Technology, Customers, Sustainable Growth, Human Talent and Institutional Strengthening.

Our first phase began in July 2019, with a comprehensive analysis of the institution; then the five-year strategic plan was drawn up and the 2020 operational plan is currently being implemented.

To date, we have already implemented and, in production, several projects that have benefited our users, such as an electronic payment process through wire transfers (online electronic payment network), which has allowed 69% of transactions to be migrated from physical to electronic cash registers in the first month; patents and vessel licenses are being issued with a scanned digital signature integrated into printed and electronic documents; implementation of phase I of Panama’s Maritime One-Stop Shop (VUMPA), which speeds up and shortens processes for the reception, stay and dispatch of vessels of international commerce-VUMPA is integrated by 6 government institutions-; we implemented a new application for budget management and control; we moved from using physical validation devices (tokens) to 100% electronic devices, we updated our mail, antivirus and security platforms.

As for innovation and technology, we plan to:

• Update the current software and hardware platforms to be able to implement new services and developments.

• Integrate the current applications, in order to maintain a flow of new services and applications agile and efficient.

• Design and implement new applications and services to keep us adapted to the dynamics of the maritime Industry.

Soon, we will be going out to production with the Payment Gateway, which will allow to receive the collection by credit card and wire transfers; also, the second phase of VUMPA will be implemented, where it will be possible to receive the payments by credit card, facilitating the transactions to the users since they will be able to make their processes 100% electronic.

We are in the process of updating the institution’s communications platform, implementing a new billing and collections application that will allow customers to receive their bills more quickly; we are also in the process of finalizing the implementation of a business intelligence solution that will allow us to make decisions based on analysis and predictions.

The Panama Maritime Authority Administrator, Naval Architect, Noriel Araúz has said: “Technology and innovation, a key in our new approach, will continue contributing to the worldwide shipping industry. We are an administration committed with our clients (ships owners, financial institutions, operators, etc) and as a flag administration we understand the role we must play.”

Source: Panama Maritime Authority