The Panama Ship Registry growing steady, as she goes!

The Panama Ship Registry completed the first semester of the year with positive numbers, despite the worldwide crisis of the Covid -19 pandemic, which hit several sectors of the global economy. That keeps Panama leading in this aspect. During this first semester of the year (2020), more than 469 ships have been registered in Panama, representing an increase of 13.6 million of gross tonnage (approx.) of growth for our fleet. «The statistics analysis, understanding what happens on the market economies, the effects experienced by to our ship-owners, allow us to execute a plan with its performance indicators. Having a coordinated work, in addition with the help of a multidisciplinary team of human resources determined to overcome the proposed goals, is an essential factor and is the key to maintain our position to continue with positive numbers» was highlighted Eng. Rafael Cigarruista, General Director of Merchant Marine of the Panama Maritime Authority (PMA). Regarding the withdrawal of ships from the Registry, there is an optimism perception, compared to statistics of previous years, since for the same period of time, those numbers were reduced by 25%. It is important to highlight that although a decrease in shipbuilding and an increase in ship scrapping is expected, we must be optimistic and take measures that will help us continue to improve. Without a doubt, the Panama Ship Registry is aiming to continue with its necessary strategic measures on maintaining its advantage in the world maritime sector.



New Buildings

These new buildings represent 34% of vessels for the first months of the year, taking Panama as their flag registry, of these, 45% are bulk carriers, which add to approximately 3.4 million of GRT. In addition, vessels such as container carriers, chemical / products tankers and pleasure yachts in national waters, have a significant representation in this group. The Panama Ship Registry is pleased to have new tonnage of ship-owners from different markets, such as Greek, Japanese, Korean or Italian, who continue to place their trust in the Panama Flag Registry. Some of these ships are: the LPG tanker Buena Bandera of the Tabuchi Kaiun Co., the FJ Bianca of the Fukujin Kisen Co., the MSC Gülsun of the Mediterranean Shipping Company, the Wisteria Salute of the Misuga Kaiun Co. and the HMM Algeciras of the Hyundai Merchant Marine. Each of them, are ships of great magnitude, that fill their owners and the Registry with pride on choosing us to join them on their voyages.

Source: Panama Maritime Authority