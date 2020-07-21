The Panama Ship Registry stays on the Paris and Tokyo MoUs White Lists

Panama continues to be on the Paris MoU White List for the past ten consecutive years, complying with the rules required by the Paris MoU and thanks to a low number of detentions during the required period, according to the Paris MoU 2019 Annual Report, published in early July of this year.

Technical supervision and a careful inspection regime by the Panamanian Ship Registry, have allowed Panama-flagged vessels to be in good condition when they arrive for inspection in the Port States that form the Paris MoU and consequently have less detentions, leading Panama Ship Registry to remain on the Paris MoU White List since 2010.

Earlier this year, the Tokyo MoU Annual Report 2019 also confirmed that Panama maintains its place on the Tokyo MoU White List.

At the end of the 2020 first semester, the Panamanian fleet has a 97% compliance percentage in relation to the Paris and Tokyo MoUs; during this period approximately 5,287 inspections were carried out to Panama-flagged vessels, 62% less compared to the same cycle in 2019; in addition, the number of vessel detentions has decreased by 46% compared to last year.

In the US Coast Guard’s “USCG PSC Annual Report 2019”, Panama, with 1450 inspections, has seen a reduction of detentions and remains below the regional annual detention rate for the second consecutive year, with a detention percentage of 1.10%.

“The Panama Ship Registry has the best [detention] average within the Top largest registries in the world. It is important to highlight that for the last 3 years, the average arrest rate is 1.08%, being Panama’s best performance compared to previous periods,” said Rafael Cigarruista, Director General of Merchant Marine and of the Panama Ship Registry.

The Panama Maritime Authority (AMP)’s Directorate General of Merchant Marine, in charge of the Ship Registry, and its staff have worked in active collaboration with the parties involved, providing the assistance and guidance required to maintain the compliance of the Panamanian fleet.

The General Directorate of the Merchant Marine has published various circulars on updating the procedures for Port State control, establishing requirements to reduce detentions of Panama-flagged vessels, sending pre-arrival checklists to ports in the USA, as well as guidelines for the appeal process against deficiencies or detentions by Port State and also the lack of personnel to carry out inspections in the various ports, in view of the possible risk of contagion by COVID – 19.

The Panama Ship Registry is committed to comply with the standards established by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and international entities.

