The Pandemic’s Latest Wave of Infections Hits Demolition Activity

Adverse sentiment has taken a toll in the demolition market this week. In its latest weekly report, Clarkson Platou Hellas said that “it has been a sluggish week with many buyers feeling reluctant to offer on tonnage as the Global distress currently being experienced due to the Pandemic continues to affect sentiment in certain commodity fields. This looks like a continuing trend for the year as the vaccine rollout remains in the early stages in the majority of Europe and the US, with further challenges ahead predicted. This watch and wait approach is also being adopted by the owners as further trading buyers continue to come forward across the variant sectors for increasingly older units. This is one of the main reasons for the alarming lack of tonnage at present, despite many analysts forecasting a busy year following a subdued eighteen months for the recycling industry”, Clarkson Platou Hellas noted.

According to the shipbroker “as well as last week’s drop in Bangladesh, reports indicate that price levels in India have also softened today with Buyers further un-motivated due to rumours that the Chinese have halted their import of steel materials due to a glut of inventory and now expecting to export cheap material to the Indian sub-Continent markets which will inadvertently drive ship plate prices down. It will not be until next week when we will know the full extent of this and if this will have a long-term effect on the domestic industry. The one positive notion to clasp on to is that rates should not theoretically fall too much further as the recyclers are once again starved of units, highlighted by the absence of sales below. A correction has also been witnessed in Turkey after the recent downturn in the Sub-continent – this has been followed by the global steel markets decreasing and yards starting to fill themselves up with the limited units that have come forward from Europe and EU tonnage that continues to suffocate the Aliaga recyclers with the lack of available capacity for such tonnage”, Clarkson Platou Hellas concluded.

In a separate report this week, GMS , the world’s leading cash buyer of ships, said that “after a few rotten weeks of constant declines across sub-continent markets, thankfully, this week appears to have brought with it a modicum of stability. Moving forward, the hope is that this will build a platform for market improvements, having recently lost about USD 50 /LDT on vessel prices. Fundamentals also appear to be pointing in the right direction and some encouraging gains on steel prices have been seen, especially in Bangladesh. Steel had tumbled off the back of mills refusing to buy product at the much higher prices seen during the surge at the start of the year. And after local elections in Chattogram last week, all eyes will be on whether local buying resumes at sensible and realistic levels once again in the coming week(s). Much of the USD 50/LDT lost from steel prices has since recovered.

As such, some of the lower levels on show do not jive with the current sentiment, as demand in Bangladesh also remains firm. Following a somewhat barren last few months with minimal sales of note and despite marginally weakening steel plate prices this week, Pakistani Buyer’s remains keen on new units, with demand and pricing building up in Gadani once again. Wrapping up the subcontinent markets is India, where this market has endured another negative and confusing week, losing further ground to their sub-continent competitors, as steel prices continue to prevaricate to an alarming degree locally. Finally, fundamentals in the Turkish market, like in India, have suffered another week of declines, with prices for vessel rolling back another USD 10/MT this week again”, GMS concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide