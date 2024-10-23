“The Paper Roll” takes the Port of Gothenburg closer to Swedish forestry industry

At Gothenburg RoRo Terminal, the demand for loading cardboard, paper, and pulp is on a significant increase. In response, the terminal has invested in weather-protected transit storage and developed a high-quality, sustainable concept that has increased capacity and reduced lead times from Sweden to Europe from 23 to 14 days.

Swedish forest products are in popular demand in the European manufacturing industry. The products are known for their high quality, making them well-suited for premium packaging for both industrial and consumer purposes. Demand has increased over time, but land distribution across Europe faces challenges due to limited capacity in road and rail infrastructure. This is one of the reasons why Swedish forestry producers are increasingly shifting their intra-European transport to sea via the Port of Gothenburg.

“We are seeing increased demand from several of our forestry industry customers, and to meet that demand, we have now increased our capacity,” says David Wallgren, Senior Business Development Manager at Gothenburg RoRo Terminal.

“In September, we launched our new weather-protected transit warehouse of 6,000 square meters, which we’ve named ‘The Paper Roll.’ It complements our existing facility, the ‘Paper Logistics Center’, increasing our capacity to store high-quality forest products in a weather-protected environment while awaiting loading. At the same time, together with DFDS, we have been able to refine our offer with a comprehensive solution from mill to end customer that is highly appreciated, where Gothenburg RoRo Terminal truly connects Sweden and Europe.”

From 80,000 tons to 280,000 tons

One of the Swedish forestry industry players that has recently moved large volumes to the terminal is Billerud, which is now increasing from 80,000 to 280,000 tons of exported cardboard and pulp via the terminal. With the new setup, Billerud have been able to boost export volumes and shorten lead times from Sweden to Central and Southern Europe by up to nine days.

The fact that the forestry industry at large has increasingly discovered the benefits of Gothenburg RoRo Terminal’s services is logical, says Claes Sundmark, Vice President of Sales at the Port of Gothenburg:

“It is fundamentally sustainable to transport large volumes through a combination of rail and sea, and even more so when the ships themselves are fuel-efficient and connected to onshore power as they are here in Gothenburg. At sea, there are also no bottlenecks in the same way as on land, which increases reliability. Overall, it’s a very high-quality setup that Gothenburg RoRo Terminal offers.”

Fact file: Gothenburg RoRo Terminal

Gothenburg RoRo Terminal operates the Port of Gothenburg’s largest RoRo terminal, handling the majority of the rolling cargo shipped between the port and Europe. The terminal has an integrated intermodal terminal and railway connections extending all the way into the terminal’s weather-protected transshipment centers. In the terminal’s Rail-Ship service, intermodal goods arriving on day one will be loaded into the short-sea network on day one. From the terminal’s seven berths, there are a total of five departures per week to Immingham, UK, six departures per week to Ghent, and four departures per week to Zeebrugge, providing efficient lead times to some of Europe’s most important transport hubs.

Source: Port of Gothenburg