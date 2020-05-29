The PMA In Coordination With The Ministry Of Health Welcomes The 36 Panamanian Crew Members Of The Rhapsody Of The Seas Cruise, From The Royal Caribbean Shipping Line

The Minister of Maritime Affairs, Architect Noriel Araúz appointed that “The Panama Maritime Authority (PMA) welcomes the 36 Panamanian crew members who were on board the Rhapsody of The Seas Cruise, from the Royal Caribbean Shipping Company, who, thanks to a joint effort with the Ministry of Health (MINSA), the National Migration Service and the National Aerial and Naval Service (SENAN) were able to arrive to Panama. This collaboration also included the shipping lines and the Cruise lines. In doing so, we are offering an effective response to our seafarers, who in these times of the COVID-19 pandemic, have been and keep on being key links in the worldwide supply chain and elevate Panama’s name.

Minister Araúz added that “These crew members, including Mrs. Theoni Pineda, who is pregnant, are healthy. They have not been able to land since the beginning of the pandemic and have been kept inside the Passenger ship. Following the biosafety protocols issued by the Ministry of Health of Panama, they shall be placed under a 14-day quarantine”.

Captain Juan Maltez, the Director of the General Directorate of Seafarers of the Panama Maritime Authority (PMA), indicated that, in coordination with Flor Pitty, General Director of the General Directorate of Ports and Ancillary Maritime Industries (DGPIMA) and with the endorsement, supervision and criteria of the Ministry of Health of Panama (MINSA) are facing the world sanitary emergency caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19), and have been able to effectively give an answer to 3,665 people, among them, passengers and crew members of different nationalities, including Panamanians on board the different kinds of ships within Panamanian Waters, who, by means of crew changes from ship to ship and crew members landing ashore, have been repatriated through their Embassies on humanitarian flights in coordination with the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

All these humanitarian actions have taken place in coordination with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Aeronautic and Naval Service, The National Migration Service, the Civil Aeronautic Authority (AAC), the National Customs Authority (ANA) and in the case of the Zaandam and Rotterdam Cruises, we also had the collaboration of the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) for the transit of these ships through the Canal. We are proud of our Panamanian pilots, who were part of this important achievement.

We are pleased due to our performance of the first repatriation operation on times of COVID-19 on March 16th, under the criteria of the PMA and the Ministry of Health, with the crew members of the Monarch Cruise.

We are aware that, as well as crew member Pineda, there are seafarers going through very difficult situations all over the world. Therefore the General Directorate of Seafarers has been vigilant to the needs of seafarers and as of February, they have adopted important measures to counteract the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemics and Benefit around 318,000 seafarers of all nationalities, including Panamanian Seafarers working on the more than 8,000 ships navigating under the Panamanian Registry, the first shipping fleet in the world. These measures are established on the Marine Notice No.MMN-03-2020, published in February of 2020, which is updated with new measures according to the concrete plans on facing the pandemic.

The PMA has also worked with the General Directorate of Ports and Ancillary Maritime Industries on a document containing the repatriation plan proposed by the Authority to the Ministry of Health of Panama (combined team), establishing four (4) types of changes of crew.

In the same manner, last Saturday May 16th, Panama issued the support to the position adopted by the General Secretary of the IMO, Kitack Lim, to designate Seafarers as “Key Workers” providing services in the midst of this world pandemic produced by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in benefit of world economy and the development of the whole Humankind, since without capable commercial seafarers, merchandise would not be transported amongst continents and seafarers are some of the main links in the supply chain.

Due to the work being performed during this emergency, the PMA has received gratitude notes, via e-mail from different shipping companies such as Silver Seas Cruises Operators, the Vice President of Royal Caribbean, the Mission to Seafarers, as well as part of the Australian Embassy and the Mexican Embassy in Panama.

Source: Panama Maritime Authority