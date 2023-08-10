The Port Authority of Valencia makes progress in the construction of the inland rail network of the Port of Sagunt

The Port Authority of Valencia (APV), within the framework of the project for the construction of the inner rail network of the Port of Sagunto (Valencia), has put out to tender the technical assistance for the site management and health and safety coordination. This action, in general terms, involves the supervision of the execution to ensure the human and material resources necessary for the correct execution of the construction works of the inner train of the Port of Sagunto.

This action is the APV’s first step towards the construction of the inner rail network of the Port of Sagunto. The contracting of the technical assistance for the works management and health and safety coordination has a budget of 616,317.89 euros. Interested companies may apply until 25 September 2023.

This tender includes necessary actions such as the prevention of risks of accidents and occupational diseases during the construction of this work, as well as those derived from the repair, conservation and maintenance works and the mandatory health and welfare facilities for the workers. In this sense, the construction of the inner rail network of the Port of Sagunto has an estimated investment of 17.5 million euros and a completion period of 11 months, and includes the design of an Intermodal Goods Facility, with one beach for containers and another one for vehicles.

Road to decarbonisation

This project is part of the València Port Authority’s (APV) strategy for rail traffic, which includes investments of more than 240 million euros and is associated with the plan to decarbonise port activity and the fight against climate change. Promoting the use of the train in freight traffic is key to achieving Valenciaport’s goal of being an emission-neutral precinct by 2030, hence the importance of undertaking the necessary actions to adapt rail accessibility. In this sense, investments are being made, such as this one in the Port of Sagunto, to take advantage of the synergy between maritime and rail transport, with the aim of favouring competitiveness and contributing to the reduction of CO2 emissions.

Source: Port Authority of Valencia