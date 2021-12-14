The Port Authority of Valencia recognises the work of the port community in the decarbonisation of the port community

The green ship of the company Grimaldi Eco Valencia, which operates the route between Livorno and València, has been chosen ship of the year at the Ferry Shipping Summit.

The Port Authority of Valencia (PAV) congratulates Grimaldi for this award, which represents the Italian shipping company’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

The PAV is committed, in collaboration with the whole of the logistics community, to the Valenciaport 2030, zero emissions objective.

About a year ago, the Port of Valencia’s Grimaldi terminal received the maiden voyage of the Eco Valencia, one of the Italian company’s first hybrid ships that guarantees zero emissions in port. A ship that arrived on 19 November 2020 in Valencia on its maiden voyage, and which was received by the president of the Port Authority of Valencia (PAV), Aurelio Martínez, and the CEO of the Grimaldi Group in Spain, Mario Massarotti. The Eco Valencia belongs to the new Grimaldi Green 5th Generation (GG5G) class, which represents the Italian shipping company’s clear commitment to environmental sustainability. An initiative of new green ships that brings together the characteristics of the present and the future of shipping, and which is in line with the Valenciaport 2030 objectives, zero emissions.

The award to the Eco Valencia of the Grimaldi company is an example of the effort being made by the port community operating in the Port of Valencia with the common responsibility for decarbonisation and the fight against climate change. In fact, the Italian shipping company plans to invest, as announced at its annual convention held in Valencia, 2,600 million euros in new ships and in modernising part of its current fleet to reduce polluting emissions.

A commitment that the Port Authority of Valencia (PAV) reflects in its strategic objective Valenciaport 2030, zero emissions, in which all the companies, associations and people who operate in the port areas of Valencia, Sagunto and Gandia participate. In this sense, Valenciaport is collaborating in initiatives such as the use of cleaner fuels such as Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in collaboration with the company Baleària; the use of hydrogen in port operations and machinery in the Port of Valencia with the participation of MSC Terminal Valencia or Valencia Terminal Europa of the Grimaldi Group; the active involvement of companies in sustainable R+D+i projects such as CORE LNG AS HIVE, H2PORTS, GREEN-C-PORTS, ECCLIPSE, EALING and EALINGWorks; or the NO PLÀSTIC campaign coordinated by Aportem-Puerto Solidario, are some examples of the logistics community’s commitment to the fight against climate change.

In this common objective, progress is also being made in the installation of photovoltaic or wind energy plants, the construction of the electrical substation of the Port of Valencia, the changes in the sodium vapour lighting for LED in the València or Sagunto precincts, the installation of new environmental control cabins, or the railway infrastructures that are being executed to promote intermodality and the connection between the ports and the main corridors. A common project of the port community with concrete facts in its commitment to Valenciaport 2030, zero emissions.

An award that highlights the commitment to decarbonisation

The recognition of the Eco Valencia ship of the year award at the Ferry Shipping Summit highlights the work of the port community for the reduction of polluting emissions and decarbonisation. The ship can transport 7,800 linear metres of roll-on/roll-off cargo, equivalent to about 500 trailers. The Italian Naval Registry (RINA) has awarded the Eco Valencia the “Green Plus” class, the highest level of RINA certification in the field of environmental sustainability. The “Green Plus” recognises the design solutions, on-board systems and operating procedures implemented during both the construction and operational phases. All of this, with the aim of improving environmental performance beyond the minimum levels required by international regulations. Eco Valencia is the first of the 12 ships of the GG5G class to be built by the Grimaldi Group. The design of the GG5G class was conceived by the Technical and Energy Saving Department of the Grimaldi Group in collaboration with the Danish naval studio Knud E. Hansen.

Source: Port Authority of Valencia