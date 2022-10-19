The Port of Barcelona and PowerCon start building the pilot project to provide electrical power to ships at the BEST terminal

Recent News

  

The Port of Barcelona and PowerCon A/S have started building the pilot project to provide electrical power to ships at the BEST terminal. The company has been awarded the contract for this project, part of Phase Zero of the Wharf Electrification Plan developed by the Port of Barcelona and includes the drafting and performance of the project as well as the ships’ connection and disconnection service and the maintenance of the installation. The contract has been for €4,978,640

Source: Port of Barcelona

