The Port of Rotterdam Authority helps German DeltaPort to be a regional hydrogen hub

The Port of Rotterdam Authority strengthens its cooperation with DeltaPort Niederrheinhäfen,[1] enabling this group of inland ports in the northern Ruhr area to be a regional hub for importing green hydrogen from the port of Rotterdam. The two parties signed the declaration of intent earlier today. Other signatories included German companies Thyssengas, energy company Eon, cold store operator Nordfrost, and regional development company Kreis Wesel.

Green hydrogen can play a valuable role in the energy transition, which in turn is indispensable for meeting the Paris Climate Agreement objectives. Like the Netherlands, Germany will have to import hydrogen if it serious about meeting the expected rising demand for green hydrogen.

DeltaPort considers the partnership an excellent opportunity to combine activities and integrate these with the hydrogen strategy of North Rhine-Westphalia. ‘The significance of this project goes way beyond our region,’ said Andreas Pinkwart (FDP), Minister of Economic Affairs, Innovation, Digitisation, and Energy of North Rhine-Westphalia when the declaration was signed. The H2UB DeltaPort project is focused on the supply of hydrogen for regional users in the Wesel and Kleve districts.

Emile Hoogsteden, Commercial Director at the Port of Rotterdam Authority, explains that ‘there are two essential projects that make this partnership interesting to the Port Authority. In the first place, we see splendid opportunities for becoming a hub in the supply and transit of green hydrogen. After all, there are many competent parties in the region that are highly interested in this clean energy carrier. If locally produced hydrogen is insufficient to meet demand, hydrogen can be imported via Rotterdam. Inland shipping and rail have a central role in this context. Secondly, we want to help developing a Cool Corridor, a regular inland shipping connection for reefer containers between Rotterdam and the Ruhr area. With Nordfrost’s investment in a new centre for refrigeration logistics that can run on clean energy, we can help develop emission-free inland shipping connections with the deep-sea terminals in Rotterdam. You can compare it with the Alphenaar which acts like a shuttle between Alphen aan den Rijn and Moerdijk for beer brewery Heineken.’

Source: Port of Rotterdam