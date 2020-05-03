The Port of Rotterdam Authority supports Dutch proposals for the EU Recovery Strategy

The Port of Rotterdam Authority supports the proposals that the Netherlands has recently published in anticipation of the European proposals for a recovery strategy.

In a so-called “non paper”, an informal discussion document, the Netherlands advocates supporting and accelerating investments in sustainable projects that are already in the pipeline. In addition, specific reference is made to infrastructure and mobility, as well as to projects which make the industry more sustainable and circular, such as the CCS project “Porthos” and various hydrogen initiatives.

As far as the Port of Rotterdam Authority is concerned, this will not only kick-start the economy, but future transport chains will become more robust and cleaner.

Source: Port of Rotterdam