The Port of Thessaloniki becomes the first port in the EU and Mediterranean to pilot Ship Emissions Monitoring under HELMEPA-led METAVASEA

In a key milestone for maritime decarbonization, the Port of Thessaloniki (ThPA S.A.) has become the first port in the EU and the Mediterranean to integrate RightShip’s Maritime Emissions Portal (MEP) under the HELMEPA-led METAVASEA project, with the support of Lloyd’s Register Foundation.

Through this one-year pilot, Thessaloniki sets a new regional benchmark for sustainability, providing critical insights into value chain (Scope 3) emissions and enabling targeted, data-driven action. This pioneering initiative significantly advances emissions monitoring, empowering ports and shipping stakeholders to track and reduce their environmental impact.

“At ThPA S.A., sustainability is at the core of our strategy. Piloting the MEP reinforces our role in setting new standards in the port industry. By tracking and measuring value chain emissions from incoming vessels, we gain vital insights into the environmental impact of this activity, enabling targeted actions that support “greener” practices in the maritime industry. Beyond our role as a port, we actively engage with the community, ensuring our business practices align with environmental, social, and governance principles. This initiative supports our continuous progress in safeguarding the environment in the local geography we serve, creating social added value” said Athanasios Liagkos, Executive Chairman of the BoD of ThPA S.A.

“HELMEPA leads METAVASEA, a collective initiative of maritime stakeholders to advance decarbonization in the Eastern Mediterranean. The initiative strengthens industry participation, assesses preparedness for new fuels and identifies key challenges towards improving operational efficiency in ports and shipping.” said Olga Stavropoulou, Director General, HELMEPA.

Andrew Roberts, Rightship’s Executive Director for EMEA and Americas, commented, “RightShip is delighted to see the adoption of the MEP as part of this innovative pilot program. Partnerships like these highlight the transformative power of technology in driving a cleaner, greener maritime future. This milestone underscores how ports can leverage cutting-edge technology to measure and aid in reducing their environmental impact.” He continued, “The MEP has already become an integral part of the sustainability toolkit for an increasing number of ports worldwide, equipping them with the data and insights necessary to meet environmental targets, drive reduction in emissions, and improve the health of local communities.”

The Director of Skills and Education of Lloyd’s Register Foundation, Dr Tim Slingsby, commented: “In order to drive a just and equitable transition to a decarbonised shipping industry, it’s crucial that we become accountable and install robust measurement frameworks that track performance against sustainability goals and our other targets. Lloyd’s Register Foundation’s long-term strategic investment in METAVASEA is helping convene responsible leaders throughout the maritime system, including The Port of Thessaloniki, and we hope this significant milestone inspires other ports in the Eastern Mediterranean and throughout Europe to join HELMEPA and help deliver safer and more sustainable outcomes both in industry and for our coastal communities.”

The METAVASEA project focusing on People-Centered Transition for Maritime Decarbonisation in the East Mediterranean is coordinated by HELMEPA in collaboration with Lloyd’s Register, World Maritime University (WMU), CYMEPA, CMMI, Premium Consulting, MIO-ECSDE, 12 associate partners, and valuable contributions of more than 70 other stakeholders. Supported strategically and financially by Lloyd’s Register Foundation, the five-year project aims to map the existing infrastructure for maritime decarbonization in Greece, Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as to empower seafarers, port workers, and maritime executives through the development of flexible training tools for retraining.

It is noted that the program provides for the training and re-skilling/up-skilling of 1,500 employees on issues related to new fuels, enhanced safety culture onboard ships and in ports, digital transition, soft skills, environmental leadership and marine environmental awareness-. Moreover, it seeks to enhance the participation of shipping companies and port organizations in decarbonization initiatives, to measure the level of preparedness of shipping and coastal communities in the use of new fuels, to identify related opportunities, gaps and challenges in the Eastern Mediterranean, to prevent maritime accidents by improving operational efficiency in ship and port operations, and to raise awareness among 10,000 students, 750 teachers and about 2 million inhabitants of the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Maritime Emissions Portal (MEP) is a tool developed by RightShip to monitor, measure, and manage maritime emissions with accuracy and efficiency. ThPA S.A.’s adoption of the MEP reflects its unwavering commitment to sustainability as a cornerstone of its operations. As a multi-gateway intermodal network and logistics solutions provider for the Balkans and the broader Southeast, Central, and Eastern European region, ThPA S.A. has a strong market position and deep ties to the communities it serves. This pilot program enhances its efforts to align operations with global decarbonisation goals and stakeholder expectations.

Source: ThPA S.A.