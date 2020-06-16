The Port of Thessaloniki has an Action Plan for the transition to a Sustainable and Low-carbon emission future

Since the beginning of 2018, ThPA SA has been a partner in SUPAIR INTERREG – ADRION project, a project that aimed at reducing the environmental impacts of shipping and on-shore port operations with an integrated approach and transnational perspective. The project officially ends in the end of June 2020.

The Action Plan for a Sustainable and Low-carbon Port of Thessaloniki has been the core product of SUPAIR project. It is based on a common transnational planning methodology developed by the projects of academic partners and designed taking into account the ports’ already existing strategies and planned developments in the field of sustainability and greening of port operations. It includes a description of current port operations and management models but also the results of the Focus Group consultation with relevant local stakeholders. It is linked and coherent with other strategies at various levels such as Sustainable Urban Mobility Plans (SUMPs), Sustainable Energy and Climate Action Plan (SECAPs) and Covenant of Mayors. It includes also an evaluation framework and a monitoring plan.

The Plan concludes and focuses in three main actions that were developed in collaboration with the researchers of the Transport and Project Management Division of the Civil Engineering Department of Aristotle University of Thessaloniki. The interventions are namely: 1) Truck flow Management study, 2) Energy Management Plan and 3) Environmental Management Database.

The Truck flow management study has been specific to the Conventional cargo port focusing on interventions at three areas of interest namely Quay 24, Pier 4 and Pier 5. The study included a description of the current situation regarding truck flows and proposed measures under 2 different scenarios (Scenario 1: Truck flow management using current infrastructure and Scenario 2: Truck flow management with the introduction of new infrastructure). The application of the proposals of the study has the potential to provide reduced truck route length, reduced truck engine idle time resulting to reduction of carbon emissions within the port and increased efficiency in the services of Conventional Cargo port.

The Energy Management Plan has been developed using existing methodology from state of the art literature from another EU project-GREENBERTH. It included a review of the ports energy management vision, goals and objectives, a review of Energy policies, regulations and standards, a summary of current main port energy consumption data, an analysis of energy needs and potential measures for improvement and a selection of measures to be adopted. The final proposed measures were the replacement of existing conventional lightbulbs with LED in the outdoor and indoor lighting systems, the installation of solar panels on building roofs utilizing Net-metering, the renovation of office buildings with thermal facade insulation and last the proposal to set up high energy standards for new handling equipment purchase.

The Environmental Management Database that is already in place has been developed according to the actual ThPA user requirements. It has a plain and user-friendly environment with simple graphics and ‘clear’ operation. The data stored include Electricity, Natural Gas, Liquid Fuels, Water and Waste. The database enables the instant calculation of CO2 emissions per energy type for the selected timeframe. It enables the export of data in various formats and it has three user levels while designed to be interoperable, upgradable, ready to accept new data flows.

Overall, with the implementation of the Action Plan, the Port of Thessaloniki can limit carbon emissions, control and manage the port’s environmental impacts, improve the energy efficiency, decrease the burden of port related truck flows, make a smooth transition to a low-carbon operation and make a step forward into digitization and data sharing.

