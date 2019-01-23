The Port Of Wilmington, Delaware Celebrates First Export Shipment Of Finished Ford Vehicles

The Port of Wilmington, Delaware, a major U.S. East Coast hub for vehicle exports, loaded its first shipment of new Ford vehicles destined for the Middle East on Jan. 7, 2019, welcoming the Alliance St. Louis, a specialized Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) vessel operated by Höegh Autoliners.

The Alliance St. Louis commenced receiving her cargo of popular Ford models – the F150 pickup truck, Taurus, Edge, Explorer and Lincoln Continental – in the inaugural port call of a multi-year contract secured by logistic partner AutoPort, Inc. With a service frequency of 3 to 4 ship calls per month, Höegh will be delivering Ford products to the Middle East destinations of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait.

The Port of Wilmington is the Mid-Atlantic leader in vehicle exports to the Middle East, Mediterranean and West Africa regions.

“We are particularly thrilled to welcome Ford and its portfolio of outstanding vehicles to the Port of Wilmington in support of its direct distribution to global markets,” said Eric Casey, CEO of GT USA Wilmington.

