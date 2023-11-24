The potential for freight diversification in some trade lanes and what shippers can do to ease pressure on their supply chains

When managing freight, diversity is a characteristic that businesses should look to instil in their supply chains. Freight diversification is a strategy that shippers use that involves multiple modes of transportation, carriers and routes to get their goods from origin to destination. In supply chain management, this strategy is deployed to reduce risk and avoid overextension in one aspect of the supply chain. Diversifying your freight options means that even when one mode or carrier in your supply chain has been disrupted, other goods are still able to move despite this and options for redirecting freight remain. Flexibility and agility in freight options are becoming more important, particularly in a supply chain environment in which climate-related and geopolitical risks cause more disruptions than ever before.

In practice, freight diversification often enters the supply chain when shippers and freight forwarders interact. Companies using multiple freight forwarding partners can diversify the spread of their goods and mitigate the risk of overextending on one shipping method. Peak shipping times such as Chinese New Year present the natural periods when shippers look to diversify freight options, allocating goods across multiple forwarders in order to manage their higher overall volumes. These forwarders may well be shipping on the same lanes, but they will be shipping from different origins and manufacturers. This means that if disruption occurs with one forwarder, there is always a secondary that can be relied upon. A company might employ two forwarders to transport their goods on the Asia Pacific-US trade lane, for example, both using sea freight, but sailing from different locations.

As mentioned previously, the key motivation for freight diversification is to minimise risk. Over-reliance on one kind of freight vertical creates insecurity in the supply chain. This is especially true in a post-pandemic context, and supply chain professionals are more alert than ever before about the possibility of major disruption. The case for freight diversification is particularly strong when it comes to the shipment of low-value goods because switching from sea freight to air and road is expensive if you have no backup. This can result in transportation costs being higher than the cost of the goods, which must be avoided.

Whilst it’s difficult to predict shipper behaviour in the long term, we do see the occasional instance of less-used freight options such as rail being relied upon, such as the opening of a new major rail freight line in Central America. Perhaps as technology develops and infrastructure improves, underutilised freight options like rail could become more prominent in certain parts of the world. What can be said for certain is that shipping liners, which make up the vast majority of global freight, are looking to become more sustainable in line with evolving regulations. According to Alphaliner, methanol-powered ships represented 52% of all new capacity ordered this year, while LNG-powered new ships accounted for 31% of the 2023 orders, bringing the total share of ‘green’ ships to 83%. Sustainability has become a major focus for both carriers and shippers and will continue to dictate freight behaviour in the future. Diversifying freight options by partnering with different forwarders also offers opportunities to make more sustainable decisions, which is important in a discerning consumer market.

Being open to different forms of freight in your supply chain will mean that you have a versatile operation which minimises risks which could lead to increased costs and lead times. Flexibility and resilience are two must-have characteristics in a market that is often affected by black swan events, geopolitical disruption and climate change.

Source: By Mr. John Smith, Global VP of Operations, Zencargo