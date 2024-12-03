The price sensitivity of efficiency in shipping

Do higher fuel prices lead to greener shipping behaviour?

Energy eﬃciency and decarbonisation

Many policy-makers in the European Union (EU) and the International Maritime Organization (IMO) argue that the higher prices that result from emissions pricing and fuel standards will lead to energy eﬃciency improvements and emissions reduction. There is, however, no consensus in scientiﬁc literature that real-world evidence validates this claim.

T&E commissioned CE Delft to study the relationship between fuel prices and technical and operational eﬃciency over 3 decades to ﬁnd out to what extent shipping companies behave more eﬃciently either by ordering more eﬃciently designed ships or by operating more eﬃciently (using sailing speed as a proxy).

While the novel analysis on technical eﬃciency shows that shipping companies order slightly more eﬃcient ships as a result of higher fuel prices (albeit with a time lag of around 6 years), the analysis found no clear relationship between higher fuel prices and better operational eﬃciency.

The results suggest that the only way to ensure energy eﬃciency improvements is with bespoke action. Policy-makers in the EU, IMO and other regions should therefore ensure their policy measures to reduce shipping emissions include concrete, explicit measures to improve energy eﬃciency.

Findings: Design eﬃciency

●Higher fuel prices lead shipping companies to order more energy-eﬃcient ships

○Results differ between ship type: tankers are less sensitive to changes than container ships and the impact on bulk carriers is negligible

○The effect is delayed: there is a lag of between 4 and 8 years between higher prices and the arrival of more eﬃciently-designed vessels

○The effect is lower since the introduction of the IMO’s Energy Eﬃciency Design Index (EEDI)

●Higher charter prices (a sign of better general economic conditions) are also shown to lead to more more eﬃciently-designed ships

○The Estimate Index Value (EIV) – an approximation for technical energy eﬃciency – of tankers is much more sensitive (about four times as sensitive) to charter rate changes than container ships, while the EIV of new-build bulk carriers is slightly less sensitive to charter rate changes than container ships

●Converting the results to the price increases estimated for the EU’s green shipping package (EU ETS and FuelEU, known at ﬁt for 55, FF55), the consultants estimated that, while the design eﬃciency of vessels coming online in 2031 will be 4% better than 2023, given that newbuilds are a small share of the entire ﬂeet, technical energy eﬃciency of all ships visiting EU ports would only increase 0.03% by 2031, with negligible impacts on total emissions

○However, there is no certainty that more eﬃcient ship design means lower emissions per ship. As per the Jevons Paradox (also known as the rebound effect), in many instances higher technical eﬃciency is associated with higher, not less, resource use

EU laws will have negligible impact on shipping eﬃciency by 2031 Findings: Operational eﬃciency

●No correlation found between higher fuel prices and better operational eﬃciency

○In fact, a weak correlation was found for the opposite: higher fuel prices lead to higher speeds for all ship types. The model ﬁt is, however, too poor to deﬁnitively support this ﬁnding. While it is possible that no correlation exists in reality between higher fuel prices and better eﬃciency, it is also possible that some factors where there was a lack of data, such as contract type or weather conditions, inﬂuence the relationship

○This doesn’t mean that a correlation between prices and operational eﬃciency doesn’t exist, just that with the variables considered, no strong correlation was found. Nonetheless, real-world evidence – for example of container companies overcharging customers for their

emissions pricing liabilities – shows that in practice the nature of the shipping industry means that higher prices do not automatically translate into more environmentally-eﬃcient behaviour

●Lower charter rates (a sign of bad general economic conditions) were also associated with higher vessel speeds, and the inverse (higher charter rates, lower speeds). However, there was similarly a poor model ﬁt meaning this ﬁnding cannot be deﬁnitively supported

○For tankers and bulk carriers, higher charter rates correlated with higher vessel speeds, however the model ﬁt is also poor

Recommendations