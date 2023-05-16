The PROSTEP Group to Showcase Expertise as Elite Sponsors at PTC LiveWorx 2023

The PROSTEP Group, formed by PROSTEP and recently acquired BHC GmbH, is thrilled to announce their Elite sponsorship at PTC LiveWorx 2023. The event, hosted by PTC will take place from May 15-18, 2023 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

The group is set to deliver several presentations that will showcase its expertise in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Application Lifecycle Management (ALM), and Systems Engineering (SE). Representatives from the PROSTEP Group will focus on Enterprise Collaboration for PTC Windchill, Digital Thread Connectivity for PTC, and integrating hardware and software development in Digital Product Delivery.

Attendees can connect with our colleagues from PROSTEP AG, PROSTEP INC, and BHC GmbH at booth 403. The PROSTEP Group invites all interested parties to join them at PTC LiveWorx 2023. Registration is now open at https://lnkd.in/e2GkPdG.

As a landmark event, PTC LiveWorx assembles experts and industry thought leaders in digital transformation. The event serves as a platform to provide not only updates on PTC strategy and products, but also networking opportunities and impactful technologies demonstrated by companies such as PROSTEP and BHC GmbH.

“We are excited to meet peers, share our expertise in PLM, ALM, and SE in our presentations and look forward to engaging and learning from others’ experiences at LiveWorx 2023!” says Philipp Hasenäcker, Managing Director of PROSTEP subsidiary, BHC GmbH.

Source: PROSTEP