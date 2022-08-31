The Republic of the Marshall Islands Registry Well-Positioned to Assist Cruise Industry in Recovery

Faced with unprecedented challenges over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the cruise industry has proven its resilience. Industry forecasts now indicate that passenger volume is expected to recover and surpass 2019 levels by the end of 2023.

Perhaps the most visible of the maritime sectors, the cruise industry is actively preparing for this increase in passenger volume and the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) Registry is well-positioned to assist the industry during this recovery period. Recognizing seafarers as “key workers” early in the pandemic, the RMI Registry has been actively engaged in assisting passenger vessel operators in finding real-time solutions to crew contract and repatriation issues.

Delay in service and support can be common when equipment is brought back online, but not used at full capacity. The cycling of equipment disrupts the maintenance schedule, and can cause technical concerns or maintenance issues. The RMI Registry’s fleet operations and technical teams, stationed globally, are available to assist clients with complementary technical support 24/7/365. RMI’s proactive outreach helps owners/operators prevent and identify areas of concern early, before they become costly repairs or deficiencies, and also provides flag State advice and guidance at no delay.

Technical support from the flag State is also critical in the newbuild process with innovative vessel designs and new advanced technologies. Members of the RMI Registry’s Cruise Team engage with existing clients to review technical specifications for newbuilds. The most recent example is Oceania Cruises’ latest vessel, the VISTA, currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Genoa, Italy, which reimagines guest spaces and incorporates new technologies. The VISTA is named to honor the forward-thinking officers, staff, and crew serving aboard. The new ship is 67,000 gross tons, holds 1,200 passengers, and is scheduled for its maiden voyage in early 2023.

The Registry’s proactive approach to the challenges faced by the passenger vessel industry, its expert global technical support, and excellent customer service only serve to benefit the industry as it moves into this period of anticipated expansion and service.

Source: International Registries, Inc.